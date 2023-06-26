Score this 'game-changer' sonic toothbrush for just $16 — it's 60% off!

While you can get your teeth clean with a manual toothbrush, it takes some skill and precision to get that same feeling you have when you leave your dentist's chair. An electric toothbrush takes some of the effort out of the process, helping to remove food and stains with minimal effort on your end. These toothbrushes tend to be pricey, but Amazon has the answer: Right now, you can save 60% on the Bitvae Daily D2 Electric Toothbrush. It's just $16 (down from $40)! There are other Bitvae products on sale as well, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Amazon Bitvae Daily D2 Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your teeth. It comes with eight brush heads for more than two years of use. $16 at Amazon

There's so much to love about this toothbrush. For starters, it has the coveted American Dental Association's (ADA) seal of acceptance, which means that it's proven to be reliable and high-quality. The toothbrush is also powerful, delivering nearly 700 strokes per second.

The Bitvae brush uses sonic technology to pulse fluid between your teeth and along your gums to help you get that just-right level of clean. Flip between five modes — Clean, White, Polish, Soft and Gum Care — and enjoy thoughtful features like a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to signal when it's time to move on to a new area of your mouth.

This set features an impressive eight replacement heads to give you over two years of use before you need to get new ones. There's even a toothbrush holder to help you take your cleaning on the go.

The toothbrush is rechargeable and can run for more than 30 days at a time. Once it gets low on juice, simply plug the charger into a USB port to fire it up again.

The Bitvae electric toothbrush offers five different options for getting your teeth clean. (Photo: Amazon)

Some 4,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this brush. "It's a game-changer," said a happy customer. "This toothbrush rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic but at a fraction of the price. The brush provides a thorough and effective clean, leaving my teeth feeling refreshed and polished."

Several fans raved about its long-lasting battery. "For the price, this thing has a beefy battery life on a full charge, or even a partial one for that fact," shared a five-star reviewer. "The brushes are very stable, and I've only changed mine once since getting it (over a few months at least). The timer function works well for me, as it will pause for a second every 30 seconds, and will stop once you hit two minutes."

