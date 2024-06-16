How to ‘bite’ back against mosquitos this season in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Did you know mosquitos are the world’s deadliest animals? More than 700,000 people die worldwide from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Mosquito Control Association, or AMCA, has declared June 16-22 as National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Here are a few things you should know about this mosquito season.

First off, some people may be wondering when does mosquito season peak in Hampton Roads? According to Holistic Pest Solutions, mosquito season reaches its peak during the hot summer months. In Virginia, mosquito season typically begins in early April.

The public plays a role in reducing mosquito populations so reminding citizens of what they can do to help is essential in fighting the bite.

So, what can you do? Charles Abadam, Suffolk Mosquito Control Superintendent, said people can help limit mosquitos population by emptying containers that can hold water including: old tires, gutters, puddles in tarps, kiddie pools, etc.

Business owners can help by clearing gutters and keeping parking lots litter free. Additionally, ensuring lids are closed on dumpsters and trashcans can prevent rainwater from building up.

In Suffolk, free mosquito dunks are available to Suffolk residents at Fire Stations, Libraries, Recreation Centers, City Hall, Public Works Operation facility and the Visitor Center. Residents will need to bring a valid Suffolk ID.

Mosquito Dunks are a biological pesticide that kills mosquito larvae or young mosquitoes that live in stagnant water. Place mosquito dunks in stagnant water ponds, ditches, or containers such as bird-baths. The dunks will be effective for about a month. Suffolk residents can get one free pack every month.

