'This machine de-funked my old car' — the cult fave Bissell Little Green machine is down to $89

Carpet stains ruining your vibe? Whether they're old or new, the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner can tackle them with ease. This wildly popular portable mini steam cleaner is on sale for just $89 right now (originally $99), and it's the perfect addition to your spring cleaning regimen. This little guy can save you hundreds on a professional carpet cleaner!

The machine will work its magic on carpets, chairs, couches, stairs, car interiors and more. The long power cord lets you get into all those nooks and crannies, and it's lightweight enough to move from room to room. You'll be amazed at how the powerful gadget eradicates dirty footprints, messes and spills right before your eyes.

BISSELL Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner $88 $99 Save $12 Dirt and stains don't stand a chance against this portable carpet cleaner. Shoppers say it's perfect for removing messes in their homes and cars. $88 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers are over the moon for this thing — it's got over 2,700 perfect reviews!

Long-lasting and effective:

“I've been using it now for a little over 10 years. I never had a problem with it, it has always got up every stain I tackled with it,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I can't think of anything bad to say with this product, as it's always been perfect every time. I just recently purchased the second one just because after using it for 10 years it probably got a little bit dirty in the hose.”

Tackles settled pet stains:

“My lil’ Pomeranian Chewie has been leaving big problems on my area rug and sofa and some of the urine stains were soaked in. Well, as temps rose outside, so did the odors. After research and reading positive reviews I decided to buy the Bissell Little Green and WOW, that lil sucker works tremendously! Got rid of all the old settled urine stains and odor!”

The Bissell Little Green will get any stain out of any surface. (Photo: Bissell)

Works on light colors and upholstery:

“About six months ago, my husband and I went out and bought a new sectional. He thought I was out of my mind choosing such a light-colored sectional with four grandkids who visit us frequently,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I am pretty strict, making the grandkids eat at the table, but my husband is much more lenient. We had all the grandkids over the weekend, and while I was showering, my husband decided to give them all chocolate. My heart sank when I saw my sectional. They had gotten chocolate all over it. I went out and purchased the Bissell Little Green Machine. I had been wanting one for a few years. I spent yesterday cleaning my sectional, and I was really impressed at how great a job it did removing all the stains. For such a little machine, it did an awesome job cleaning every single stain.”

Perfect for cleaning car interiors:

"Always have a little Green Machine on hand," says a satisfied customer. "This machine de-funked my stinky, 14-year-old car. Yesterday, my child spilled an entire bowl of Cheerios on my sectional. A milk nightmare, magically reversed!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

