This Bissell carpet cleaner 'holds nothing back' — and it's on sale for less than $100

You've got 99 messes, but a stain ain't one. (Photo: Walmart)

Stains happen. A glass of red wine might go flying during a girls' night in. A new puppy might forget that the bathroom is outdoors. Or a DIY project might stray from the newspaper you laid out as your work zone. While some stains will disappear with a little bit of cleaner and some elbow grease, the tougher stains need a heavy-duty solution.

Fortunately, that no longer means you need your carpet cleaner on speed dial. Now that the Bissell Proheat Advanced Carpet Cleaner is down to $96 at Walmart — nearly $40 off the original price — a serious stain remover can always be in reach.

Watching a stain lift from your carpet can be incredibly gratifying. (Photo: Walmart)

$96 $134 at Walmart

The Bissell Proheat Advanced Carpet Cleaner is great for picking up ground in messes your vacuum cleaner may ignore. With its signature DriftLifter PowerBrush that features six rows of bristles and ultra-powerful suction, deeply embedded dirt and grime that has found a permanent spot on your carpet will no longer have to be "a decor choice."

Just think how oh-so-satisfying it will be to watch those stains disappear and see your carpet return to its formal glory. Did you forget how beautiful your carpet used to be a solid color? Even more of a reason to get yourself a Bissell.

But the cleaning doesn't stop there: For stains that have made their way on upholstery, stairs or other hard-to-reach places, this Bissell comes with a ready-to-use hose and a three-inch Tough Stain Tool to clean away spots that have strayed to other areas of your home.

Along with a tank that boasts Heatwave Technology to keep the water warm enough to kill germs while you clean, you'll also get an eight-ounce bottle of Bissell Advanced Pro Max Clean + Protect cleaning solution to help your carpet look brand new. When you run out, you can grab another 50 ounce bottle of Bissell Advanced Pro Max Clean + Protect for just $18 at Walmart.

Bissell Advanced Pro Max Clean + Protect $18 at Walmart

If only this wonderful machine could clean up other parts of life, too. (Photo: Walmart)

When it comes time to clean the Bissell ProHeat Advanced, all you have to do is remove the nozzle, empty the tank and get rid of any dirt and grime build up before your next use.

But if the thought of suctioning all the dirt out of your carpet until you see visible stripes of cleanliness isn't enough to convince you, nearly 1,300 raving reviews might be.

"Wow, this machine is well worth the cost," says a five-star reviewer. "This machine holds nothing back.... Plus, it's easy to take apart and clean the tank."

Another adds that the cleaning power of the Bissell prevented them from buying a new carpet. "I have 2 dogs and one of them forgets that she's a house dog now," they say. "It is easy to use and so easy to clean. I have light colored carpet and was facing the task of replacing it. I had 2 spots that I thought would never come out. It took a minute but they eventually came out and have not returned."

For this happy reviewer, the Bissell holds up to its more expensive competition. "I replaced a much more expensive carpet cleaner that died with this one. This one is so much better than the last," they say. "Having pets with long fur, this machine made cleaning it so much easier with the removable front cover and little plastic tool that got everything out of the crevices. It did a great job with cleaning my rugs, too!"

Tempted by these users? Then make sure you pick up the Bissell Proheat Advanced Carpet Cleaner before the sale ends.

$96 $134 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

