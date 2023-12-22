Birla Cellulose Lands Number One Spot in Canopy’s Hot Button Report 2023

For brands that opt for wood-based fibers in their textiles, a few questions always loom large: Does the sourcing of such material protect the world’s ancient and endangered forests? Where is the proof? And how do suppliers stack up against each other?

Canopy, an environment focused not-for-profit entity, has the answer in the form of its Hot Button Report. The annual report reveals the sustainability credentials of the MMCF players, not only in sourcing areas like risks involved in its forest-based raw material sourcing, but on many other parameters like next-generation fiber solutions, chemical management, etc.

More from Sourcing Journal

In Canopy’s Hot Button Report 2023, Indian MMCF manufacturer, Aditya Birla Group’s Birla Cellulose, has secured the Number One position. Birla Cellulose is a globally recognized, 2nd largest sustainably produced MMCF player. Birla Cellulose has been consistent in its sourcing practices of its wood-based raw material, for which it has been awarded dark green shirt for last four years.

“This esteemed recognition serves as confirmation of Birla Cellulose’s steadfast dedication and commitment to improve sustainable wood sourcing practices, forest conservation, innovation, next-generation fiber solutions, and transparent operations across the entire value chain,” said H.K. Agarwal, managing director, Grasim Industries Ltd., and business director Birla Cellulose.

Green shirt designation

In the Hot Button Report, a “green shirt” designation is based on “the number of buttons allocated to producers based on their work,” and highlighting MMCF producers who are eliminating the risks related to biodiversity loss and deforestation in their supply chain.

The “green shirt” rating indicates that a producer has been audited and assessed as not being at high risk of sourcing from ancient and endangered forests. The rating of “dark green shirt producer” is even more coveted, as it signifies the highest level of implementation of CanopyStyle requirements for ancient and endangered forest conservation, transparency, traceability and next-generation solutions.

This year, 54 percent of the global viscose supply is designated with green shirt status in the Hot Button Report, and MMCF producers continue to use the CanopyStyle Audit to confirm their sourcing risk.

The importance of environmentally friendly business practices in the textile industry has indeed gained a significant amount of traction as more than 550 global brands are looking to source from “green shirt” producers. The brands in question have combined annual revenues of over US $1 trillion, so this commitment is a major step in the right direction.

“A hearty congratulations to Aditya Birla for securing the top spot in Canopy’s 2023 Hot Button Report,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s executive director. “We commend their hard work to remove ancient and endangered Forests from the MMCF supply chain and are encouraged by their consistent progress to bring next-gen fibers to market at scale.”

Birla Cellulose operates 12 sites for pulp and fiber manufacturing that apply environmentally efficient closed-loop technologies including recycled materials and enhanced conservation of natural resources. Its five global advanced research centers are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and pilot plants. Birla Cellulose’s fibers are made from renewable wood and are produced using a closed-loop process with significantly lower carbon emissions and lower resource consumption.

Birla Cellulose actively collaborates with brands and supply chain partners, innovators and orchestrators such as Canopy, Fashion for Good and Circular Fashion Partnership for scaling up circularity.

The company, along with other global MMCF producers, has also supported calls for implementation of the Conventional on Biological Diversity’s commitment to conserve at least 30 percent of terrestrial ecosystems by 2030.

To read Canopy’s 2023 Hot Button Report, click here. To learn how Birla Cellulose collaborates actively with its upstream and downstream partners to create a bigger and broader positive impact on the sustainability of its value chain, visit www.birlacellulose.com