Birkey offers tips for watering vegetables, plants

MONROE COUNTY — Weather forecast for agriculture, by the National Weather Service’ Climate Predication Center, is calling for near normal to below normal temperatures for its eight-to 14-day outlook for June 12-18, updated June 4, and a near normal probability for precipitation.

Its outlook for June, updated May 31, is calling for near normal to slightly higher temperatures and near normal chances for precipitation. FYI: the summer solstice will be June 20 at 4:51pm EDT, marking the astronomical first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and the “longest day” of the year.

Ned Birkey

Potato leafhopper adults are a migratory insect carried into our area on warm air weather fronts from the southern U.S. where they overwinter. This pest feeds on a wide host range, including alfalfa, soybeans, potato, clovers, apples and beans. Multiple overlapping generations will feed until the fall weather, with one life cycle taking about 18-21 days. They have piercing, sucking mouthparts, damaging leaves and create the classic “hopper burn” V-shaped yellow diagnostic injury. Unchecked, feeding can reduce the quality and life of an otherwise healthy stand of alfalfa.

The latest MSU/OSU Field Crops Insect Management Guide lists 39 foliar insecticides labeled for potato leafhoppers. For mixed stands of alfalfa and grass, the insecticide must be listed for both plants. One major concern is the pre-harvest interval, which can range from 0 to 28 days, so using the wrong product can severely restrict the hay harvest. Scouting thresholds are based upon the stand height, so farmers should mark the handle of a sweep net in inch increments and use it to measure the plants. Farmers can simply Google “potato leafhopper,” to get scouting, treatment and other information or use the online MSU/ OSU Field Crops Insect Guide.

Despite passing the corn prevented-planting date of June 5, farmers can still plant corn (and soybeans) in early June with both crops having a near equal percentage yield loss from optimal planting dates according to Dr. Emerson Nafziger of the University of Illinois. As planting is further delayed, corn yields decline a little faster than soybean yields, however corn can compensate in maturity better than soybeans assuming favorable weather for the rest of the growing season. Side-dressing nitrogen on corn may be the most efficient way to plant first, then fertilize. For soybeans, row spacing and seeding rates make the most difference, with 15-inch rows yielding more than 30-inch rows, and higher seeding rates as plants will not have enough time for normal vegetative growth before the summer “clock,” after the summer solstice, tells them to switch to the reproductive growth stages. July and August weather can be more important for yields than planting date or early-season conditions, but we won’t know if that is true for 2024 until much later.

MSU Weed Tour will be held on June 26, at the MSU Plant Pathology Farm, 3735 College Road, Lansing, 48910, starting with check in at 8:30am. Pre-registration of $30 is due by June 19, or onsite registration is $40. The morning corn soybean weed control tour runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A non-GMO soybean weed control tour runs from 1-3 p.m. Contact Erin Burns at burnser5@msu.edu.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Watering vegetables and plants may be a funny topic, especially after seemingly endless and drenching rains of the past two months, but with gardens and flowering plants, intentions now get more serious to be successful. There are several “rules of thumb,” such as overwatering is worse for plant health than is under watering. Also, watering earlier in the day is better than late in the day or evening. And, it is better to water deeply and less often, rather than more frequently but lighter sprinkling. One consideration is the type of soil; sandy soils drain faster, so those plants need to be watered more frequently than plants in heavier, clay soils or black and loamy soils. If measuring the amount of water or using a timer, a small size can, such as a tuna can, to measure amount of water, such as an inch, that has been applied. Use untreated grass clippings or mulch as water conserving measures. Several websites have watering charts for specific vegetables.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ned Birkey offers Monroe County gardeners tips on water plants