Birding and boating, oh my! NM is chock-full of outdoor recreation

May 31—Outdoor recreation is a driving force in New Mexico's economy and the state's 35 designated state parks are key players.

For a complete list of parks, go to emnrd.nm.gov and click on "state parks."

Following is a completely unscientific list of favorite state parks if you're planning a particular summer activity.

BOATING

Navajo Lake, Elephant Butte, Bluewater Lake, Caballo Lake

SWIMMING

Bottomless Lakes, Caballo Lake, Heron Lake, Elephant Butte

CAMPING

Hyde Memorial, Elephant Butte, Murphy Lake, Bluewater Lake, Heron Lake, Coyote Creek, Manzano Mountains

FISHING

Navajo Lake, Bluewater Lake, Cimarron Canyon, Ute Lake, Eagle Nest Lake, El Vado Lake, Fenton Lake, Heron Lake, Clayton Lake, Coyote Creek, Morphy Lake, Sugarite Canyon, Villanueva

HIKING

Sugarite Canyon, Cerrillos Hills, Eagle Nest, Villanueva, Oliver Lee Memorial, Hyde Memorial

NIGHT SKIES

City of Rocks, Clayton Lake, Leasburg Dam, Cerrillos Hills

BIRDING

Pancho Villa, Rockhound, City of Rocks, Leasburg Dam, Percha Dam, Caballo Lake, Elephant Butte, Mesilla Valley Bosque