Birding and boating, oh my! NM is chock-full of outdoor recreation
May 31—Outdoor recreation is a driving force in New Mexico's economy and the state's 35 designated state parks are key players.
For a complete list of parks, go to emnrd.nm.gov and click on "state parks."
Following is a completely unscientific list of favorite state parks if you're planning a particular summer activity.
BOATING
Navajo Lake, Elephant Butte, Bluewater Lake, Caballo Lake
SWIMMING
Bottomless Lakes, Caballo Lake, Heron Lake, Elephant Butte
CAMPING
Hyde Memorial, Elephant Butte, Murphy Lake, Bluewater Lake, Heron Lake, Coyote Creek, Manzano Mountains
FISHING
Navajo Lake, Bluewater Lake, Cimarron Canyon, Ute Lake, Eagle Nest Lake, El Vado Lake, Fenton Lake, Heron Lake, Clayton Lake, Coyote Creek, Morphy Lake, Sugarite Canyon, Villanueva
HIKING
Sugarite Canyon, Cerrillos Hills, Eagle Nest, Villanueva, Oliver Lee Memorial, Hyde Memorial
NIGHT SKIES
City of Rocks, Clayton Lake, Leasburg Dam, Cerrillos Hills
BIRDING
Pancho Villa, Rockhound, City of Rocks, Leasburg Dam, Percha Dam, Caballo Lake, Elephant Butte, Mesilla Valley Bosque