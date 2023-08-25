Bird shows incredible display of heroism while protecting nest from tractor
She was NOT messing around with her nest
She was NOT messing around with her nest
Google ha started rolling out the ability to manage the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor device through the public preview version of its Home app.
"It's harder to tell if someone is queer nowadays. That's the goal of liberation."
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 210,600 sleeping beauties.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
Shein and Forever 21 have entered into a partnership that will give both brands new ways to reach customers, the retailers announced on Thursday. As part of the partnership, Shein will acquire around a third of Forever 21′s operator, Sparc Group. Sparc will also take a minority stake in Shein.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Meta is again facing allegations it’s not doing enough to prevent the spread of hate speech and violent content in Facebook ads.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024. Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners.
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from 'Sense and Sensibility' ..."