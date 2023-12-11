Bird-nest parenting is helping all of us survive this divorce

There was a point where we couldn’t do it. That we just needed to stay married “for the kids’ sake” because both Matt and I couldn’t live with being the root cause of their future trauma. There are no positive blueprints out there when it comes to kids and divorced parents. The language alone is daunting: “product of a failed marriage”.

How often do you hear couples say: “We’ll stay together until they’re at university?” Like it’s going to be any easier for them having prolonged your united pain. But the biggest reason we struggled to move forward separately was because I couldn’t imagine breaking up the family abode with them pinballing from home to home.

It was a friend of mine in New York who first mentioned “magpie parenting”, which is referred to here as “bird-nesting”, where the kids remain in the family home with the parents effectively flying around the nest. In 2016, Co-Op Legal Services found 11 per cent of separated or divorced adults in the UK had given this a go, so it’s not a new set-up.

The focus is on giving the kids stability at a fairly destabilising time. For us it was a way for the girls to remain in the family home we had grafted for over the past 10 years. The plan was that Matt and I would just swoop in week-in and week-out. In theory, it seems pretty simple but in practice it requires a high level of amicability. Some stay with friends or family in the weeks away from the family home. Others choose to stay in a nearby flat, which is where we landed. A lot of that is down to your financial situation and what you can afford.

But it means a lingering commitment, and time in each other’s space when each of us might have moments hoping for a cleaner break. It also means that we remain bound by finances and logistics. That, in turn, means more admin chats, having to keep paying into a joint bills account, and more opportunities for old enmities to flare up.

If you do opt for swapping over in a flat, Equitable Mediation says it’s not something to go into lightly. If you were irked by your husband’s beard trimmings in the bathroom sink before, imagine sharing the same space post-divorce. Before we moved out – and effectively back in together – we had to lay down some clear boundaries. Handovers require immaculate cleanliness: bins emptied, sinks cleaned, sheets changed and sometimes flowers on the counter or nice coffee stashed in the cupboard. At times we’re nicer to each other living separately under the same roof than when we lived happily together post-honeymoon.

Whitehouse: 'The focus of bird-nesting is on giving the kids stability' - Clara Molden

There’s a baseline respect needed at every juncture of birdnesting because you are still sharing the same space as your ex. Communication is key. Matt and I have an hour set aside every week into which we pour any frustrations or gripes – so they don’t spill out into logistical childcare exchanges.

This week I asked if he could make sure the family home is a bit tidier when I land – with the kids’ school uniforms ready to go for Monday morning. Last week he asked if I could make sure the recycling is taken out in the flat so it doesn’t stack up. Simple domestic exchanges that ensure we’re not clouding our co-parenting journey with low-level resentment.

The reality is that there is no room for passive aggression or frustrated subtexts. In that hour we explain (and contain) things that didn’t work – and increasingly things that did. If anything it’s made us more of a solid co-parenting team because we are still fairly entwined in each other’s lives.

It may not be a forever solution; obviously, new partners would complicate matters. But we’re both a long way from that and one rule sits above all others: the house remains sacrosanct. No dates, and no one meets the kids without telling the other person first.

Perhaps the biggest win of this set-up has been seeing the girls thrive. When we told them we were divorcing and were simply going to be “best friends” that live in different houses, they immediately asked where they would live. To be able to say nothing changes for them helped ease the stress and guilt I’d been carrying around breaking up the family home. Language is also important here because while there’s a breakdown of a marriage, there’s no breaking of our family unit. That’s the “til death do us part” bit that Matt and I are truly wedded to.

There’s no denying it’s heartbreaking leaving the girls on a Monday and heading to the flat. Last week I left five minutes before they returned from school to save unsettling them. Everything in me wanted to stay and scoop them up and ask how their respective days were. Instead, I was on the Tube with a small bag of belongings pining for their little warm hugs at the end of a long school day.

But they have clarity. That’s something I underestimated when Matt and I were in the eye of the marital storm. Often we’d be grumbling about who did what and I have no doubt the girls picked up on that. They’re hungry for structure and my eldest recently beamed, “I love knowing who is picking me up every day”.

My youngest, meanwhile, speaks of “mama weeks” and “papa weeks” with glee because each of us brings something different to the parental table. Him on a more practical, chess-educating, Monopoly-playing level and me on a more kitchen-discoing, cuddling and hamster cage-cleaning level.

Those weeks I’m apart from them have been laced with separation anxiety, sure. But in those moments of sadness, I message Matt and we FaceTime. And vice versa. Last week my youngest proudly brought her hamster Ziggy – who had recently escaped and been recaptured – to the camera while my eldest told me she was Mary in the nativity play. I miss the bedtime stories and everyday patter that act as punctuation points in a parental life. But I’m also appreciating the space outside of the family home to find myself again.

When in the throes of postnatal depression, I couldn’t see the wood from the trees. When I was lost in the confusion of what Matt and I had become through two kids, a pandemic and all-consuming jobs, I didn’t know where to start untangling. And I won’t hear the words “devastation” and “deconstruction” in relation to our divorce. I truly feel like we are rebuilding and reconstructing a new way of raising a family.

It’s not the happy ending in fairy tales or the emotive crescendos in Disney films. But it is our very personal story with ever-increasing happiness for our two girls and, increasingly, us.

