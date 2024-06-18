What is that bird? Five you'll probably see in your yard in MS and what to know about them

One of the nice things about birds is that they are practically everywhere. Almost every habitat supports species of birds, and they can be seen going about their daily lives.

In Mississippi, there are more than 400 species and many can be seen in your own yard or neighborhood. That's especially true when summer is here and many species of birds are quite busy, making them even more visible around your home.

"They're nesting," said Libby Hartfield, president of the Jackson Audubon Society. "If they're nesting in your yard, they're going to stay there.

"When they're nesting and they have all those babies they've got to find more food, so they're moving around a lot. Both the males and the females are working steady going back and forth to the nest to feed them."

Watching them is both relaxing and interesting as they fly around in search of food. If you're lucky enough to have a nest where you can watch the parents interact with their young, that's a special treat. But with so many species out there, it can be hard to tell which bird is what.

"I would think people could see 10 to 15 species easily if they watched 30 or 40 minutes," Hartfield said. "If they listen, they could increase that number by five birds, I would think."

So, below are five of the more commonly seen birds in Mississippi and some facts about them from the National Audubon Society.

Northern cardinal

Northern cardinals are among the most commonly seen birds in Mississippi yards.

Description: Males are bright red with a black mask and crest. Females are more dull in color. They are 8 inches to 9 inches in length.

Diet: Insects, seeds and berries

Eggs: Females lay 3-4 eggs and sometimes 2-5. Incubation is 12-13 days.

Young: Both parents feed the nestlings which leave the nest in 9-11 days after hatching. Females generally have 2-3 broods per year.

Interesting fact: The northern cardinal is the most popular state bird with seven states honoring it. Of course, there are plenty of sports teams named after them, too.

Blue jay

Blue jays are some of the more common birds in Mississippi and are easily identified.

Description: Blue jays are a dull bluish-gray on the back with bright blue wings and tails and have a crest. They have white wing bars and a black necklace. Blue jays are about 12 inches in length.

Diet: Seeds, grains, berries, nuts, insects and fruit

Eggs: Females lay 4-5 and sometimes 3-7 eggs. Incubation is 16-18 days.

Young: Both parents feed the young which leave the nest 17-21 days after hatching.

Interesting fact: The striking blue colors on blue jays are the product of microscopic keratin particles throughout each feather that scatter light.

Mockingbird

Mockingbirds are frequently residents of backyards in Mississippi.

Description: Mockingbirds are pale gray with white wing patches and white outer tail feathers. They are slim and long and 9 inches-11 inches long.

Diet: Insects, berries and fruits

Eggs: Females lay 3-4 and sometimes 2-6 eggs. Incubation is 12-13 days.

Young: Both parents feed the nestlings which leave the nest about 12 days after hatching. The fledglings cannot fly well for about another week.

Interesting fact: Northern mockingbirds are known for imitating calls of other birds, but they can also mimic music, car alarms, machinery and even frogs and toads.

Carolina wren

Carolina wrens are frequently seen near Mississippi homes as they feed and nest during summer.

Description: Carolina wrens are about 5 1/2 inches long and richly colored with a chestnut tone above and butterscotch below.

Diet: Mostly insects, but may eat berries, fruits and seeds in winter.

Eggs: Females lay 5-6 eggs and sometimes 4-8 with a 12-16 day incubation period.

Young: Both parents feed the nestlings which leave the nest after 12-14 days. Females in the South may have three broods per year.

Interesting fact: In addition to twigs, leaves, hair and feathers, Carolina wrens will often add a piece of snake skin to their nests.

Red-bellied woodpecker

Description: Red-bellied woodpeckers are about 10 inches long with distinct black and white bars on their back and wings. They have a red stripe over the top and back of their heads. The chest and face are a brownish-cream color.

Diet: Insects, nuts, fruits and seeds

Eggs: Females generally lay 4-5, but sometimes 3-8 eggs. Both parents incubate the eggs which takes 12-14 days.

Young: Both parents feed the young for 22-27 days after hatching. The parents may continue to feed young for six weeks after leaving the nest. Females may have 2-3 broods in the South.

Interesting fact: Woodpeckers need long tongues to reach the insects in the holes they peck in trees. The tongue retracts around the inside of the skull and when extended, the red-bellied woodpecker's tongue can reach 2 inches beyond the end of the beak.

