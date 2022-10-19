Celebs are obsessed with this oil for glowy skin — grab it on sale for $9

For a long time, Bio-Oil was the affordable beauty secret those in-the-know would use to diminish the look of scars and stretch marks or give skin an extra dose of hydration. Over-50 celebrities like Kristin Chenoweth have been relying on it to give their skin a healthy glow for decades. Then came TikTok and a whole new generation of fans launched it into beauty stardom for a second run. The celeb-loved oil now has more than 66,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, with shoppers raving about its many uses. That's why when a sale happens, we feel morally obligated to shout it from the rooftops. So here we go: Bio-Oil is down to just $9 on Amazon (was $12)!

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $9 $12 Save $3 Used to diminish wrinkles, scars and stretch marks, this oil is packed with goodness like vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils. $9 at Amazon

So what's all the hype about? Bio-Oil's popularity stems largely from the fact that it actually works. It's formulated with a variety of oils, including vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender — just to name a few— to create an incredibly powerful skin-care product that stimulates collagen production, which creates greater skin elasticity (read: diminished wrinkles!). More collagen can also help reduce the look of scars, stretch marks and dark patches.

Kristen Chenoweth told Prevention she uses it around her eyes and on her laugh lines. "I want people to know about it. I love Bio-Oil,” she said. "If you’re consistent, it’s huge."

All those oils also offer a serious dose of hydration — another great way to further reduce dark marks, scars and stretch marks. The formula won't clog your pores, so those with oily, dry or combination skin can use Bio-Oil without a worry.

For those with fresh scars, say from a C-section, Bio-Oil can help with itchiness as it smooths out the skin.

But don't just take our word for it — we'll let some of its biggest fans tell you just how amazing this stuff is.

Bio-Oil helps your skin ramp up collagen production. (Photo: Amazon)

One 71-year-old reviewer wrote, "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends, who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts."

One reviewer calls Bio Oil freaking amazing. "I use this stuff ALL OVER my body," she wrote. "It's great — it's lightweight so I don't feel like I just took a bath in a deep fryer. I can use it on my face without worrying about breaking out (like I often do when using coconut oil), and it leaves my skin soft and glowing.... It sinks in fast, so I don't leave greasy fingerprints everywhere. I can't stress enough how great this stuff is."

One reviewer shared: "I got bit by a dog last summer, and nothing was working to get rid of the scar. I also had a scar from a scratch on my knee, as well as chicken pox scars, and scars from a wrist surgery. This oil seems to be fading them all!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

