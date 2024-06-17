This Binghamton lawyer and U.S. magistrate rode her horse to work on Hawley Street

If I told you there was an attorney who rode a horse to their law office and around the town, you would think I was thinking of someone from the 1850s and the Old West.

Now, if I told you to add 100 years to that thought, you might wonder what I was talking about.

Even more perplexing, what if I told you it was a United States Magistrate and it was a woman, and the location was Binghamton, and not some western town. Yet, it was all true.

A young Charla Hull enters the law practice in 1946.

Her name was Charla Hull, and wherever she went, she made an impression.

Her uncle was George Hull, the concoctor of the Cardiff Giant scheme, while her father and much of the rest of her family were involved in farming and in the manufacture of cigars with the Hull-Grummond Company. She attended school in the Binghamton area.

Charla attended and received her bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College in 1917. The original idea was that she would continue to law school to become an attorney.

United States Magistrate Charla Hull, as she appeared in the 1960s, shown in a 1997 print article.

The downturn in the cigar industry here in the 1920s and then the Great Depression ended that immediate dream. Instead, she became an investigator for the Binghamton Department of Public Works. She then worked under a local attorney as a law clerk, while studying the law in that manner. Four years later, she went up to Albany and took the New York State Bar Examination, which she passed in 1946.

She began her practice of law in Binghamton, and remained there for the next 30 years, with a wide practice of law – often representing the underdogs of the legal cases. Her office was located at 84 Hawley St. – a two-story brick building with two entrances to the office which had housed both a private school and various law offices and studios over the decades. The building is located only a block from the Broome County Courthouse and the various government offices she would plead her cases.

Her mother had died when she was about 4, and her father, Merritt Hull raised her to be an ardent Democrat. He also taught her how to ride a horse, which brought about her lifelong interest in the outdoors and horseback riding. It would be this interest that became combined with her love of the law.

Charla Hull, on right, appearing in a 1946 production.

In 1945, Charla Hull became the first woman to run for the office of Broome County clerk. Unfortunately, she lost that race. Undeterred, she became the first woman from New York State to be named as a United States Commissioner, also in 1945. That position would be renamed as United States Magistrate for the Northern Judicial District. That was an elective post that Charla Hull would hold for the next 43 years.

In that position, she would issue federal warrants and fix or waive bail. In 1957, Hull was responsible for the arrangement of bail for Joseph Barbara and other reputed mafia leaders after the raid on his home in Apalachin.

The magistrate position was eliminated in the 1970s. Much of this work she did from her law offices, and it was her means of coming to her office that often drew attention from the residents.

She did not arrive in a fast car or have a taxi drop her off. No, she rode her bay quarter horse, Major, through downtown Binghamton, and tied him up in the rear of her building on Hawley Street.

84 Hawley Street, where Hull was located for many years.

She could often be seen riding the horse to her offices, or on her way as she rehearsed plays for the Civic Theatre Association. She acted in several productions over the years, and it provided her a welcome release from the toils of her law office.

As one reporter stated, Hull’s gray eyes often matched her intense and cool moods, while she could also be relaxed and friendly the next minute. The reporter continued that Miss Hull was a woman with drive. That drive ended on January 23, 1985, when Charla Hull passed away. There were only three cousins remaining in her family.

That singular force of nature that was Charla Hull, the horse-riding lawyer of Binghamton, was laid to rest in Floral Park Cemetery.

