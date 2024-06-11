Binghamton first West Side farmers market launches at Rec Park: What to know

A new farmers market has launched on the West Side of Binghamton.

By 1 p.m. on its first day Sunday, June 2, most of the vendor shelves at Recreation Park were empty, and fresh strawberries from Eden Heights Farm were sold out before noon.

The Binghamton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through early October. There will be 10 to 15 vendors plus food trucks, offering the community a space to come together, learn about healthier choices and have a chance to support local businesses.

Binghamton Farmers Market is held on Sundays at Recreation Park.

Under cloudy skies Sunday, Binghamton residents flocked to Recreation Park to visit the market, bring their kids to the playground and walk their dogs.

The turnout surpassed any expectations, as the lines for Happy Pappi and The Kitchen Counter food trucks grew and shoppers left with bags of goodies from the neighborhood they call home.

Event organizer Annie Walck wants customers to know more vendors and fresh produce options will be coming as the season progresses. The vendors that were at the launch Sunday will be there every week, with others rotating weekly.

“It’s been amazing... There were people that were waiting to come in before we even started at 11," she said.

Food trucks will be on site at the Binghamton Farmers Market every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community buzz brings customers to first Binghamton farmers market

Bonnie Knapik and her husband came out with hopes of grabbing some fresh veggies and other produce to contribute to their home cooked meals. “And the (Nextdoor) app," she said, "That's what got us here.”

The neighborhood community forum created buzz among West Side residents about the upcoming farmers market in the days leading up to it.

Daily Bread, which specializes in gluten- and preservative-free homemade breads, is a vendor at the Binghamton Farmers Market.

Some shoppers came out to Rec Park specifically for the Farmers Market while others stumbled across on their daily walk.

For residents on the West Side the market looks to fill a community need, and customers at the weekly event were anticipating the growing fresh food options as the season progresses.

According to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier last year 24,000 residents in Broome County were facing food insecurity, with 1 in 8 individuals at risk of hunger and 1 in 7 children.

A desire for healthy, non-GMO, natural foods is prompting many families to look for fresh options where they can.

Payment methods at the farmers market depend on the vendor. Customers are encouraged to bring cash and card options. Vendors may also accept SNAP, Veggie Connect, Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Broome County Veterans coupons.

For more information follow @bingfarmmarket on Instagram or visit marketsofbroome.com/

