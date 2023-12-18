Bindi Irwin's Video of Daughter Grace 'Juggling' Is Quite Possibly the Most Adorable Thing Ever

Bindi Irwin’s 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter Grace Warrior is taking on a new challenge — and it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. The Australia Zoo conservationist just posted a video of her toddler practicing to juggle, and oh my goodness. How can one person be this adorable?!

“Our daughter trying to juggle for the first time…” Irwin wrote over a video on Instagram. It’s a sunny day in Australia (it’s almost summer for them!), and Grace is dressed in a light blue floral sundress with tennis shoes.

She’s standing outside on a huge hill with three yellow balls in her hand. With the confidence of a queen, she tosses the balls in the air. As the balls immediately all fall to the ground (because, of course), Grace waves her arms around as if she is actually juggling. The balls go rolling down the hill — maybe this wasn’t the best spot to practice juggling? — and Grace continues to move her arms for a couple seconds before walking off. Hey, she’s getting the motion down perfectly!

Irwin jokingly captioned the sweet video, “Her enthusiasm definitely outweighs the technique 😂.”

This is actually the most adorable video on the internet. Her little circling arms, the ball toss with no chance of being caught at all — she is seriously the most precious little girl.

Irwin’s mom Terri commented on the video, “She is a determined girl! ❤️” We know she’ll get it one day!

Others could relate to Grace’s attempts. “That’s how I look trying to juggle at 43!” one person wrote. It’s not an easy skill to master!

“On a hill is VERY bold!! She’s incredible! ❤️” someone else said. Another noted, “This is the greatest thing 😍.”

The adorable toddler has a long list of skills, even if she can’t quite add juggling to the list yet. She is a talented basketball player, a gifted speech giver, and a knowledgeable tour guide. Is there anything this determined girl can’t do? That is very doubtful!

