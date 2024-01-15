Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Gave Her Vintage Toy a Pretty, Nature-Themed Name — & The Photo Is Too Cute

Not only does Grace Irwin have the coolest backyard — which is the Australia Zoo! — but also, she has the most unique toys. Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter always seems to have an animal toy with her, which is no surprise given the Irwin family’s love of wildlife. And in an adorable new photo of the 2-year-old, shared by her grandmother Terri Irwin, Grace is hugging an amazing vintage animal with a precious name.

“Grace’s friend,” Terri captioned a photo of Grace on Instagram. She’s standing next to a gorgeous wooden carousel horse that is taller than she is! The horse is tan with brown hair and a big smile. It has a leather bridle and a little saddle to sit on while Grace pretends to ride it. The pretty pony is set up in a corner next to an old-fashioned drawing of a carnival. Grace, who is dressed in a pink shirt and pink pants, looks completely awestruck by the pony. She hugs one of its curved legs and smiles up at the toy creature, and it’s so sweet!

Terri also revealed what Grace named her toy horse. “She named him ‘Lake’. Lovely name for a pony,” she wrote in the caption.

What a unique name! According to The Bump, Lake means “body of water,” and it is a serene, pretty name that recalls crystal-blue waters and warm sunny days. It may be a great name for a toy, but we also kind of love it as a baby name, too!

Fans went to the comments section to praise this sweet photo. “Adorable Cutiepie and adorable pony! 😍❤️🙌” one person wrote.

“That’s a great name. And I love the merry-go-round horse and the carnival picture on the wall,” someone else said.

“She is so beautiful and so very cute and love her pony’s name 😍😍,” another wrote.

One person cautioned that Grace may want a real horse one day soon. “Caution, the stationary ones lead to the real ones…😂😂😂” they commented. “I have two now, after riding the penny horse at the grocery store growing up!”

It certainly seems like horses might be Grace’s new favorite animal. In a picture posted on Christmas Day, Grace held a wooden stick horse in her hand (you know, the kind you put between your feet as you skip around).

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Terri (aka, “Bunny” to Grace) compared her only grandchild to her husband, the late Steve Irwin. “I think she’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Terri told the outlet. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting.”

“Oh my word, the koalas…literally climb out of their trees to come see her,” she added.

Even animals know that this little girl is something special!

