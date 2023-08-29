COVID cases are jumping up again — and BinaxNow is under $8 a test right now

What is it?

BinaxNow is a hugely popular COVID-19 test kit that quickly became a preferred choice at the height of the pandemic. The tests detect 84.6% of positive COVID-19 cases and 98.5% of negative cases, according to BinaxNow. These tests are simple to use: Just put a few drops of the included solution into the test, swab both nostrils, insert the swab into the test and wait for your results. You should have them in 15 minutes or less.

Why is it a good deal?

While the government used to send out free COVID-19 tests to your home, that program has ended. Many health insurance companies also no longer reimburse COVID-19 tests. With that, you're on your own to pay for these — and they can get pricey. Saving any money off a COVID-19 test, let alone 35%, is definitely helpful.

Why do I need this?

COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations and deaths, are increasing in the U.S. again after a bit of a lull. This also coincides with the rapid rise of the EG.5 (aka Eris) variant as we head into the cooler months, which have traditionally been when COVID-19 cases jump up in the country. At the same time, the infectious disease community is buzzing about the BA.2.86 (Pirola) variant that's been spotted in several countries, including the U.S. This variant has 36 changes to its spike protein, which is what the virus uses to latch onto your cells. There have only been a few cases worldwide, but scientists are concerned that this will be a highly infectious strain.

Know your COVID status with this handy test kit. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviews say:

Reviewers rave about how easy BinaxNow is to use, as well as its accuracy. "These are our favorite test kits," shared a five-star reviewer. "Very easy to use." Shared a fellow fan: "Easy to follow instructions and accurate. That's all you need!"

Others swear BinaxNow is the best COVID-19 test you can buy. "As a school administrator during the entire COVID pandemic, we were so lucky to get these for our students and staff because these are the easiest to use, by far," said another happy customer. "At this point it feels like we have tried every possible kind of test and these are still the gold standard."

This sale is unlikely to last, especially as COVID cases continue to climb. Stock up now at a discount while you still can.

Amazon BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self Test $16 $24 Save $8 BinaxNow's testing process is simple: Just put a few drops of the included solution in the test, swab both nostrils, insert your swab into the test and wait for results. One line means your test is negative; two is a positive result. $16 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Mount $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $470 Save $350 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $410 $500 Save $90 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $66 $260 Save $194 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Brita Filtered Water Bottle $14 $23 Save $9 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $18 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags $33 $50 Save $17 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Premium Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Lights $12 $13 Save $1 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon