BIMBA Y LOLA Takes You to the Funfair for FW23

BIMBA Y LOLA is taking you to the fun fair for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, inviting you into "a world of bright colors, whirling shapes and noisy fun."

Arriving as part of the brand's Garden Club series, the campaign -- lensed by Grant James-Thomas and Ashley Munns -- takes you back to the wonderful outdoors, pre-dating the digital age and instead, reminding you of the innocent joys of a life without tech.

Steeped in retro nostalgia, the campaign centers around the new Tote Pocket Bag, following its journey across rollercoasters, bumper cars and balloons. Arriving in three colorways of black, red and grey leather, the new bag follows the release of the OG Pocket Bag -- which made its debut for the Spring/Summer season.

Take a look at BIMBA Y LOLA's new FW23 campaign above, and head to the brand's website to shop the new styles.

