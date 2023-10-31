Billy Reid’s Comeback Tour Is Adorned in Worn-In Leather



Under the shroud of a dark cocktail bar, one chukka boot is indistinguishable from another. The same goes for a Chelsea, or Oxfords, or loafers. But in the glaring daylight, it’s obvious who the true players are. Billy Reid’s footwear hiatus is over, and they’ve restocked two iconic pairs: the Indianola and Paglia Moto Boot.

The Indianola is a sleek version of the classic chukka boot, designed to complement a wide range of outfits, from tailored suits to casual shorts. The soft leather upper looks worn-in, and the kudu leather is constructed in three pieces for durability.

The Indianola also boasts lightweight flex soles, a great option if you believe that the Cole Haan sneaker/dress shoe hybrids are an affront to good taste but want to give barking dogs a rest. It currently retails for $448, an investment pair, but this brand’s Italian craftsmanship reflects the price tag.

The boots are also cut shorter, closer to shoe height, which adds a contemporary edge to the typical chukka look and gives it cache as a good transitional piece between casual and formal. Details like the shorter height help them pass for a more typical dress shoe, but the waxed laces and light brown leather make them right at home with a pair of dark wash jeans.

Billy Reid’s Paglia Moto Boot similarly toes the line between rugged and refined. It’s the straight-fit jeans equivalent of the Our Legacy Camion Boot, except it hasn’t replicated tenfold within SoHo foot traffic.

Wherever the Camion is appropriate, the Paglia is too. The shape builds room where it’s needed but fits tightly, so the brand recommends you size up by a half. The slightly crumpled look makes the Paglias a worthy second staple pair of boots, creating a much different effect than, say, a pair of black Timbs. It’s the kind of painstakingly disheveled sophistication that 2000s Robert Pattinson could only dream about, currently retailing for $498.

