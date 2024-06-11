Billionaire Magic Johnson shares the secret to his success, if Arizona is listening

Magic Johnson is one of the newest Forbes list billionaires, and he says it wouldn’t have happened without Martin Luther King Jr.’s work to help integrate public schools.

Fitting that Johnson wouldn’t take credit, since he’s the greatest passer to ever play basketball.

“I (was) one of the young Black men who benefited from everything that he was teaching, everything he was about,” Johnson said at Arizona State University on the 60th anniversary of King’s only public address in the state.

King’s message, Johnson said, was that “things had to change for the better. This has to be a world where everybody’s equal and treated with respect and dignity and that the only thing that minorities wanted was an opportunity. They didn’t want a handout. Just an opportunity.”

Let’s hope Arizona leaders were listening.

The way things are going in public education, there’s not much opportunity for the next Magic to come from our state.

Magic Johnson credits his integrated school

Johnson amassed his fortune, $1.2 billion in assets, according to Forbes, from saving his professional basketball earnings, buying a stake in the NBA team that helped propel him to stardom, and then investing in movie theaters, Starbucks franchises and real estate.

But it started, he said, when his hometown made something of a spin move to diversify segregated public schools.

“Because of (King’s) leadership, busing came in,” Johnson said. “He wanted minorities to get a better education. He knew that if he brought the races together, we could get a better education.”

Early in life, Johnson went to schools that were nearly all Black. In high school, he and other Black students from his neighborhood were shipped across town to a school that was nearly all white.

Offices aren't always safe: For Black workers like me

Johnson said his exposure at a young age to people outside of his community helped him add business players to his roster of contacts, including former Lakers owner Jerry Buss and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, both of whom are white.

“Dr. King wanted us to come together,” Johnson said, “so that we could do our own thing and create businesses ourselves and employ people in our own communities.”

Johnson opened his movie theaters and coffee shops in Black and Latino neighborhoods across the nation, providing jobs and hope to people who needed to rebound from decades of blight and neglect.

Arizona schools are becoming less integrated

But in Arizona, public schools are struggling with diversity.

The state’s voucher system has become one of their biggest opponents.

Part of the funding formula for public schools comes from enrollment numbers. The voucher system allows taxpayer dollars to fund private educations, putting a drain on the total number of students available to attend public schools.

Diversity advocates also point to data showing wealthy families are more than three times as likely to use vouchers than their lower-income counterparts in Arizona.

This adds to the existing foul of a racial wealth gap that makes the average white family far more likely to be affluent than the average Black, Latino or Native American family in the U.S.

At the final buzzer, the scoreboard shows money and students that should be contributing to public education are disappearing, leaving public schools to make the best of what’s left, enabling a new version of white flight that adds to a losing streak for minority families that started generations ago.

Let’s hope state leaders — and the voters who put them into office — are paying attention.

Otherwise, we’re throwing out King’s integration playbook that helped make Magic into a winner.

