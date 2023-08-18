Billionaire Bryan Johnson is wrong – it’s a joy to be an ageing man

Johnson's extreme commitment to halting the ageing process went as far as swapping his own blood with that of his 17-year-old son - Bryan Johnson Instagram

Someone needs to alert George Clooney, at 62, that all that time bathed in the golden light of the Lake Como sunshine isn’t good for the elastins in his skin. And Brad Pitt, withering on the vine at 59? Time for the beard dye to cover up the grey patches in that stubble. Hugh Jackman, aged 54, is in his peak physical prime but what about those lines on his forehead? Except no one would ever contemplate such nonsense, save for perhaps a LA plastic surgeon, because these men have – if anything – managed to look ever more handsome as they age. Clooney is the barometer by which the rest of us are measured, the veritable Super Tuscan in a world of supermarket plonk who’s vintage only adds delicious full bodiedness of character.

Still got it: Brad Pitt at Wimbledon in July - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Perhaps Bryan Johnson didn’t get the memo. The 45-year old tech billionaire has raised eyebrows – not his own, you understand, as they are presumably immobile – for his extreme commitment to halting the ageing process. Johnson is furiously undertaking what he’s termed Operation Blueprint, spending $2 million a year in his tireless (not that he’s got bags under his eyes) pursuit of, if not eternal, then extended life.

He’s gone as far as swapping his own blood with that of his 17-year-old son, draining 1 litre each time in the hope of regenerating his own. Gary Oldman’s decrepit Dracula, rejuvenating himself after a double helping of O positive springs to mind. Johnson has 30 doctors on hand to reverse biology and make his 78 organs medically akin to those of an 18-year-old. And to think other men his age might devote their spare time to gardening or cycling…

Speaking to Steven Bartlett this week, on the entrepreneur’s Diary of a CEO podcast, Johnson laid out his average day; he avoids sunlight, eats a precise 2,250 calories, finishes his “evening meal” by 11am, takes 111 pills a day and goes to bed by 8pm. You’ll be amazed to know that he’s resolutely single.

Bryan Johnson with his son (left) and father (right), with whom he completed the world's first multi-generational plasma exchange - Bryan Johnson Instagram

Johnson’s skincare routine involves fat injections, acid peels, laser therapy and micro needling. He requires a machine to generate tears – AI for having a gentle weep – because his body has stopped producing them. He claims to be projected to live to 200 years old. He claims to have slowed the pace of his ageing to that of a 31-year-old, has the ageing “damage” of an 18-year-old and the skin of a 10-year-old.

Top marks to Mr Johnson on his dedication, although social media lit up like a Christmas tree at the revelations, and a photograph of him from 2017 looking somewhat less spooky and like an extra from the Twilight movie franchise has duly circulated. The world of anti-ageing for men has become one of the biggest booms in the beauty industry – men’s grooming is expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028, up from $80 billion in 2022.

Where once the archetypal idol for men was Cary Grant now, for many, it’s Harry Styles. Men’s fashion catwalks are awash with willow teenagers, but it’s their dads that are buying the clothing. Johnson’s complexion might be that of a child, but personally I’ll take the crags and character of the likes of Grant and Clooney over the alabaster veneer of a battery chicken.

George Clooney with his wife Amal - Getty

That’s because there’s nothing quite so charismatic and as charming as an old rogue, who’s got the lines and the stories that go with them to show it. Look at the Italians; some of the most stylish, elegant and fascinating uomo più vecchio are well into their 70s. There’s a sense of patrician statesmanship to a sweep of grey hair, a richness to a beard peppered with some fine salt.

One of the most underrated style icons of the 20th century, the great playwright Samuel Beckett, came with a spider web of lines across his richly characterful face. Charles Dance looks commanding and authoritative well into this 70s, Terence Stamp has all the more presence as the elder statesman of British thespianism, while Bryan Ferry at 77 is all the more raffish thanks to the gravitas that comes with years. The great example is Mick Jagger, who’s wrinkly-as-you-like and still oozing renegade rock attitude. For all the tinctures, serums and oils, that’s something that can’t be bottled.

Mick Jagger proving that wrinkles and 'renegade rock attitude' are not mutually exclusive - Getty

In terms of their style too, there’s a glorious sense of personality in settling into a uniform you’re comfortable with and which is your signature; think of Sir Ian McKellan and his jazzy scarves. You don’t get that with an anodyne Palo Alto wardrobe of identikit leisurewear, as is Bryan Johnson’s case.

Maintenance and upkeep is one thing, and important – a moisturiser with SPF, a fitness routine, keeping your grooming habits on point and making an effort with your appearance. But ageing is a privilege too, a reminder that you’ve reached a certain point where others have not. The hallmarks of it – the depth and richness of laughter lines that speak of tears trickling in mirth, not machinery, the dark circles that whisper of darkened bars and nights to remember – lend something magical that quasi-science and biohacking can’t ever hope to replicate. An evening meal at 11am and bed by 8pm, rattling with pills and pulsing with teenage blood? You might live to 200, but it’s not a life I’d want.

