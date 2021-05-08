Billie Eilish called out a sexist headline that criticized her 'Vogue' cover

Billie Eilish called out a sexist headline about her new "Vogue" cover. (Photo: REUTERS/Monica Almeida)

Billie Eilish called out a sexist headline about her British Vogue cover that labeled her a "sell out."

"Proof that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies. Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of being an actual child," read a revised Daily Mail headline written by writer-influencer Emily Clarkson and shared by Eilish with her 84.4 million followers.

The original headline read, "Proof that money can make you change your values and 'sell out': Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to 'hide her body.'" Clarkson's mock-up was not saved as a highlight in Eilish's Instagram Stories, but it was screenshot and shared online.

Eilish, 19, who recently dyed her black-and-green hair a stunning shade of platinum blonde, covers the latest issue of British Vogue wearing a custom rose-colored corset and a gold Gucci skirt, pivoting from her typical baggier outfits, which she's favored due to long-term body image troubles.

Billie Eilish hits back at sexist headline that criticised her recent British Vogue photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/yiBx3QE6Pb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 7, 2021

"I never want the world to know everything about me," Eilish said in a 2019 ad for Calvin Klein. "That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

That year, the "Bad Guy" singer told Rolling Stone that her self-worth suffered at age 12 when she joined a dance company. “At dance, you wear really tiny clothes,” she said. “And I’ve never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes. I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn’t look in the mirror at all.” And when a hip injury forced her to quit dance, Eilish developed depression. “It sent me down a hole," while becoming famous with her 2016 hit "Ocean Eyes."

Although it was Eilish's idea to emulate a “classic, old-timey pin-up” girl on Vogue, she had reservations. “If I’m honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that’s why," Eilish told the magazine. And she predicted outcry over the cover: "'If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’ My thing is that I can do whatever I want."

