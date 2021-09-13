Billie Eilish pays homage to Marilyn Monroe with Met Gala gown: ‘I’ve always wanted to do this’

PopSugar

Billie Eilish showed up for her cochair duties at the 2021 Met Gala in a peach, floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown with a corseted bodice and tulle train. Billie reportedly used her influence and platform to ask the Oscar de la Renta team to stop using fur when she made the agreement to work with the American fashion house for the special event. While her hairstyle might gives off Marilyn Monroe vibes, her beauty is undeniably Billie, and everything about her demeanor on the Met steps speaks to the personality her fans continue to love and cheer for.