Billie Eilish pays homage to Marilyn Monroe with Met Gala gown: ‘I’ve always wanted to do this’
Billie Eilish ditched her darker wardrobe in favor of an homage to Marilyn Monroe for the 2021 Met Gala.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Billie Eilish ditched her darker wardrobe in favor of an homage to Marilyn Monroe for the 2021 Met Gala.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
The Super Bowl of beauty is here - the 2021 Met Gala has officially kicked off, and it's stacking up to be everything we were hoping for and more. Especially now that Billie Eilish has arrived. The Happier Than Ever singer arrived in a larger-than-life blush ballgown with her newly chopped bob haircut and Old Hollywood glam-inspired makeup that screamed Marylin Monroe to us, but apparently, her inspiration came from somewhere else.
The singer and co-chair had her princess moment.
From voluminous and brightly colored gowns, to structured backless numbers these dresses were the winners of the night.
Eilish stepped away from her usual loungewear style for a couture moment.
Billie Eilish showed up for her cochair duties at the 2021 Met Gala in a peach, floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown with a corseted bodice and tulle train. Billie reportedly used her influence and platform to ask the Oscar de la Renta team to stop using fur when she made the agreement to work with the American fashion house for the special event. While her hairstyle might gives off Marilyn Monroe vibes, her beauty is undeniably Billie, and everything about her demeanor on the Met steps speaks to the personality her fans continue to love and cheer for.
The actress wore a dramatic green vintage gown to celebrate the return of the Met Gala.
Points were made.
Here are a few of our favorite looks from the men of the Met Gala.
This year's Met Gala red carpet was full of bold beauty looks. The Met Gala made a triumphant return, with a red carpet full of gorgeous, sparkly, and colorful beauty trends. Click through to see all the eye-catching hair, makeup, and manicure looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.
The co-chair for the evening came to wow.
Oprah, Princess Diana, Elon Musk, and Hilary Duff have all made surprising appearances at previous Met Gala red carpets.
There's going to be a Met Gala on September 13, 2021 and another on May 2, 2022.
Tune in to fashion's big night out.
Fashion's biggest night is back.
All of your biggest questions, answered.
After a 2020 hiatus from Met Gala season, the annual fashion party has finally made its return on a smaller, pandemic-friendly scale—though with looks just as extravagant and memorable as any other year. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance," said Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute. For a glimpse into the takes on the fashion event's most patriotic theme, see all the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2021 Met Gala ahead.
Sad hours open.
The Oscars of Fashion are back.
Celebrities like Rihanna have gone from wearing simple evening gowns to going all out with bold and daring fashion at the annual Met Gala.
A message just about everyone can get behind.