Billie Eilish says she lost ‘100,000 followers’ because ‘people are scared of big boobs’

Billie Eilish says she lost social media followers after she started sharing more of her body.

The “Bury a Friend” singer, who just released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, spoke to Elle magazine about the release of her latest work, as well as how the shift in her fashion choices made some fans uncomfortable.

Billie Eilish says she lost followers when she dressed in a more revealing manner. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

Eilish rose to fame while sporting an aesthetic that included oversized sweatshirts and baggy pants, but lately has been exploring more form-fitted styles. In a recent Instagram post, she sported a corset with a lace bra underneath — something that drew the ire of trolls who disapproved of the change.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing," Eilish told the magazine, “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has spoken out about how her changing style has led to backlash. In May, the artist told British Vogue that she was done with playing by anyone else’s rules for how she should dress. That photo spread, in which she first appeared looking pinup-style glam — posting plenty of corset-and-lingerie followup shots on her Instagram — upset many fans apparently not ready for the style change.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” she explained to Vogue. “If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Earlier this month, a platinum blonde Eilish appeared at the Met Gala in a blush ballgown, her high-glamour look inspired by Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly.

She told Vogue in a livestream of her fashion choice: "I’ve always wanted to do this but I was just scared and I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years."