Billie Eilish Golden Globes 2024: The Singer Thrifted and DIY’d Her Cool-Girl ‘Fit

Will she go two for two? In 2022, Billie Eilish won her first Golden Globe for Best Original Song for her song “No Time to Die” from the movie of the same name. But unfortunately, it went a bit unnoticed as there was no telecast due to a boycott of the HFPA. For the 2024 Golden Globes, Eilish is back, nominated for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. Will she finally get her moment?

We don’t know if Eilish takes home the Golden Globe just yet but we know she slayed this red carpet. She’s wearing a mostly thrifted and DIY’ fit in true cool-girl fashion. “I like that it looks like shorts but its a skirt,” she told ET about her khaki skirt. “I saw this little collar and I like that its round and [the ribbon] is from a gift I got for my birthday and I just tied it around my neck,” she continued. And her shoes? “I got these at a thrift store last year.”

More from StyleCaster

Who but Billie could pull that together? Her two-toned, red-and-black hair is the perfect addition, as are her cute glasses. FWIW, her brother and writing partner Finneas is in all Armani.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Billie Eilish attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Eilish has really come into her own in terms of style and she continues to make it fun. In an interview with The Times UK in 2022, she talked about how she can’t win no matter what she wears. So, she chooses just to be her. “No matter what you do, it’s wrong and right,” she said. “Wearing baggy clothes, nobody is attracted to me, I feel incredibly unlovable and unsexy and not beautiful, and people shame you for not being feminine enough.”

She continued: “Then you wear something more revealing and they’re, like, you’re such a fat cow whore,” she said. “I’m a slut and I’m a sell-out and I’m just like every other celebrity selling their bodies, and woah! What the fuck do you want? It’s a crazy world for women and women in the public eye.”

Best of StyleCaster