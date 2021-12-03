Billie Eilish ditches her blonde bob for a sleek new brown shag: 'Miss me?'

The blonde era is over for Billie Eilish — for now at least.

On Thursday night, the Grammy Award-winner posted a selfie on Instagram showing off a short chocolate-brown shag cut, a drastic change from her Old Hollywood-inspired blonde look.

“Miss me?” she wrote cheekily.

Fans celebrated the change almost immediately, with many of them praising the singer for continuing to evolve herself in her personal and professional life.

“You can literally rock any hair color,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “You can literally do no wrong.”

“OBSESSED,” the account for Spotify wrote.

“Your hair is always 🔥🔥🔥 and so is everything else about you,” the account for PETA chimed in. “Love you for being vegan, thoughtful, and compassionate 🤩 That’s our Person of the Year 2022.”

Fans have been speculating that Eilish was going through a change for weeks now, as the singer had not been posting new pictures to Instagram, reminding them of how she led up to her blonde reveal earlier this year.

Then, on Thursday night, right before fully posting her new look, she offered a sneak peek on her Instagram Stories:

"Guess what," Eilish, with brunette bangs, teased on her Instagram Story. (Photo: Instagram/Billie Eilish)

Of course, before she went blonde, she was rocking an iconic black hair with green roots look, which made her instantly recognizable in public. Back in May, the singer revealed to Ellen DeGeneres why she decided to go blonde in the first place.

“I had been wanting it blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me,” she told Ellen. “I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was me with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah, it’s so sick; I want it.’”

When Billie Eilish burst onto the scene, she was rocking black hair with green roots. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” she added. “I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person.”

The singer later clarified to Elle magazine in September that choosing to go blonde doesn’t get much deeper than her original statement.

“I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me.’ I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing,” she told Elle. “The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.' I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”