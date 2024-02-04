Billie Eilish Is Decidedly Team Barbie in an On-Theme Varsity Jacket at the 2024 Grammys

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Margot Robbie may have fully embodied Barbie throughout the film's press tour (and beyond), but Billie Eilish is repping the iconic doll in a way all her own.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the singer hit the red carpet wearing a varsity jacket with pink satin sleeves. Upon closer inspection, the jacket is emblazoned with a retro Barbie logo along with sunglasses, a hanger, and a purse on the chest.

The jacket is layered over a white button-down that flares out over her baggy trousers. She accessorized with a black tie and chunky shoes, as well as a pair of Y2K-core square glasses that are screaming nerd chic. Like, is this She's All That or what?

Of course, her look is accented by her signature bright roots, which are currently dyed red.

Billie Eilish's song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie is the single most nominated song of the night, and is up for five Grammys: record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best music video, and best song written for visual media.

The song took home the best original song award at the 2024 Golden Globes, and is also nominated in the same category at the Academy Awards, coming up on March 10.

