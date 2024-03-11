Billie Eilish Has a Barbie-fied Take on the Office Siren Trend at the 2024 Oscars



Billie Eilish is closing out her successful award-circuit run with a red-carpet appearance at the 96th Academy Awards, taking place tonight at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre.

The musician, whose Barbie track “What Was I Made For?” is up for an Oscar, arrived on the red carpet in a black-and-white skirt suit composed of a black blazer buttoned over a white ruffled collared blouse, and a black-and-white tweed pencil skirt. She finished the look with white mid-calf length socks, heeled black Mary Janes, a black-and-white houndstooth Chanel purse, and a red Artists4Ceasefire pin on her lapel.

Besides being nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song, Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” has already earned a Golden Globe and two Grammys.

She opened up about cowriting the track with her brother and frequent musical collaborator, Finneas, in a December 2023 interview with Variety.

“That’s like a challenge for us, to write these lyrics that are very specific but that totally make sense in everybody’s life,” she told the outlet. “And Greta [Gerwig] had such a beautiful film with such amazing visuals that it was easy to think, ‘Okay, what do we write? She floats in the first scene and then she falls in the next one.’ And that has so much to do with my life and the way that I view me as I was growing up: I was this person who was could do no wrong in so many people’s eyes, and I felt like everything I did was me floating, and I felt unstoppable and unbeatable, when everything was blowing up for me. And then, things change and you grow, and sometimes you just feel like you don’t know how to float anymore.”

