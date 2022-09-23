Save your butt! This padded bike seat has 13,000 glowing Amazon reviews — and it's on sale!

If you've ever ridden on an uncomfortable bike seat, you know it — or rather, your sore butt and lower back lets you know it. But you're not doomed to suffer every time you hop on your bike: You can simply add on a new seat.

Amazon has got your back (and butt) covered with the cushioned Bikeroo oversized seat that's specially designed to keep you comfortable in the saddle, making sore butts after biking a thing of the past. And right it's on sale for $19 (down from $30).

Bikeroo Bikeroo Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat $19 $30 Save $11 $19 at Amazon The oversized, padded seat distributes pressure evenly for a comfortable ride. Use it on your outdoor bike or even on your Peloton.

There are so many elements that make the Bikeroo seat a must-have for your bike. It has extra padding, an ergonomic design and gel cushion engineering to support your tush. A dual steel spring suspension helps divide the pressure from bumps in the road.

It's even specially designed to help you avoid lower back pain by properly distributing pressure. The seat also features an extra wide construction to help support a larger surface area of your butt than smaller saddles.

Don't worry about the Bikeroo seat working with your bike — it has a universal fit thanks to a dual rail mount with a saddle adapter. You even get bonus accessories with this seat: a waterproof bicycle cover, easy-to-use tools to mount it and the universal bicycle seat adapter, all for 19 bucks!

Gel cushioning makes this bicycle seat incredibly comfortable. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon reviewers rave about how comfortable the Bikeroo seat is. "This seat is great! Cushy, with bounce and enough give that you don't feel like someone kicked you in the crotch when you are done riding," said a satisfied shopper. "I have a really big butt. This seat is big enough to accommodate. It's bigger than the old-style saddle seats and much cushier. If you are looking for a replacement for the torture device your bike came with, I recommend one, especially if you have a large posterior."

Another happy shopper said they struggled to go even three miles on their normal bike seat because of how much it hurt their butt. So, they tried the Bikeroo. "After putting it on my bike, I went for a five-mile ride to see how comfortable it was. I had no trouble sitting on the seat, it was that comfortable," they said.

A fellow fan called the Bikeroo, "simply the best seat available on the market."

If you want even more cushioning, this Bikeroo Padded Gel Seat Cover is on mega sale as well. It can fit over most bike seats — including wide seats. It also made with non-slip fabric to prevent sliding — and with 9,000 five-star reviews, you know customers love it.

One happy customer even uses it on a Peloton. "While it while not be immediately evident, in time your keister will get quite used to the extra comfort that this seat pad provides," he recommends. "It fits perfectly on the Peloton seat and secures itself with a locking drawstring that makes certain that the seat padding does not move during your ride....This is a well-crafted plush seat that will undoubtedly make your Peloton rides more comfortable."

