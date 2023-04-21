Only $13 for a cushy bike seat? Save your butt with this cyclist-approved gear
Having an indoor exercise bike at home is a major convenience: You can whip out a workout without ever leaving your place. But it can also be a little tough on your butt. Some bikes are made with hard seats that make for a sore experience when you're a regular rider. Don't let a tough saddle ruin your workout — just fix the situation with a padded bike seat. Heads up: Amazon currently has great deals on Bikeroo padded bike seats and seat covers with prices starting at an unreal $13. There are a bunch of different seats on sale, but these are big fan-favorites you don't want to miss.
Bikeroo Comfortable Exercise Bike Seat
Not everybody wants a wider bike seat. The Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion provides extra cushioning without adding expansion to the sides. Choose from black, blue, purple and red seats ($13-$16).
"It takes less than a minute to install, as it fits over the seat you already have on the bike," a Peloton user said. "I've done three rides since I began using the seat, and I noticed a huge difference in comfort, especially in the performance muscles (that area underneath the buttocks that gets really sore at first). It's a great seat, gel-comfort and very inexpensive."
Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion
Just a heads up, in case you plan to use this for your outdoor bike, too: The cushion is waterproof. Find it in three additional colors — blue, purple, red — for an extra $1 or $2.
"If you are new to Peloton, you probably realized how much the seating hurts your butt while riding. The best thing you can do for your booty is to purchase this padded seat," a five-star fan said. "While it will not be immediately evident, in time your keester will get quite used to the extra comfort that this seat pad provides."
Bikeroo Oversized Comfort Bike Seat
Want to ditch your old seat entirely? The Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat is a cushier option that can take the place of your current saddle and, yes, it's even compatible with standard exercise bikes, including Peloton.
"I love this seat. It’s extremely comfortable. We bought an indoor bicycle six months ago and the seat it came with was painfully uncomfortable. I was told I would get use to it, but it was not happening and I just stopped riding the bicycle. And that’s sad because that indoor bicycle was a lot of money to just sit there," a now happy customer said. "But then I saw this seat on Amazon and it changed everything. I could barely do 15 minutes without my rear end hurting but now that I have the seat, I can bicycle for one hour and 30 minutes with no rear end pain! I could be on the bike all day long."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
