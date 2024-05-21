Bike coalition aims to unite community through cycling

SCRANTON — Gene McDonough strives to put smiles on children’s faces — one bike at a time.

McDonough, president of the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition, who recognized the need to establish a bike cooperative locally after using one in Arizona, looks forward to engaging youths and adults, alike, in bike repairs.

“The kids will start working on their bikes and the next thing we know, they’re building a bike with mom and then a bike for mom,” he said. “Then mom and the child are riding together. Kids want to learn if you give them the opportunity and make it fun.”

On Sunday, the coalition held a grand opening for a “cycle kitchen” — the city’s first bicycle cooperative — at Connell Park in South Side.

“I said Scranton could really use something like this,” McDonough said. “We searched for two years, trying to find a location, and we stumbled into the city and this building.”

Through the event, the coalition provided more than 20 children with free used bicycles along with helmets, bells and water bottles, sparking many smiles and bringing joy to McDonough.

“I’m not a financially rich man, but I’m a very wealthy man when I see the children’s smiles,” he said. “I still get tears in my eyes every time. I gave a bike to a child with autism, and I burst into tears.”

Kyle Brazen, manager of Cedar Bicycle, also brought smiles to a fair share of kids’ faces by fixing seats and tires during the event.

“We’re here to educate people and assist them with quick little fixes,” he said. “If we can help out with little things and make their day better, that’s what we’re here for.”

Adrienne Pierangeli of Leadership Lackawanna said the team raised more than $8,000 to provide bike stands and tools for the new cycle kitchen.

“The core program has a team that helps the Anthracite board with the dismantling the bicycles and getting all the different components together, so they have spare parts when needed,” she said.

Tanisha Godwin of Scranton stopped by the park with her daughter, Cianna, 3, and was impressed by the efforts of the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition.

“I think it’s very thoughtful and creative,” she said. “It teaches these kids and puts the whole community together.”

Another Scranton resident, Beth Sprowls, attended the grand opening with her daughter, Lydia, 9, and son, Darren, 7, and lauded the volunteers for their commitment to the city.

“We live right down the road, and we use this park all the time,” she said. “It’s amazing to see stuff in our local community and kids getting help in this area. The bonus is being able to reuse and repurpose what we already have.”

The cycle kitchen will initially be open each Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, but McDonough noted more time slots will be added as the summer progresses.

The coalition will offer bargain bikes for sale — many from $20 to $30 — that have a few small issues that need to be repaired, McDonough said.

“The parts are available from us,” he said. “Most tubes cost about $2.50 and most tires $4 or $5.”

Also, for $5 an hour, community members will be able to rent a bike stand to make repairs, McDonough said.

McDonough appreciates the constant donations from community members and law enforcement.

“Mike’s Scrap Recycling has been instrumental — they give us bikes on a regular basis — as well as the Scranton Police Department,” he said. “We take all the bikes that are abandoned.”