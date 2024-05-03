Bighorn Institute's 6th annual Fling benefits endangered Coachella Valley sheep

The evening of April 16 began at Stone Eagle Golf Club in Palm Desert with the arrival of guests who boarded Safari Jeeps to take them to the Aerie restaurant while enjoying views of the spectacular golf course. The climb is up a narrow, rocky trail with sharp curves and continuous climbing.

Upon arrival, the Jeeps ended on a flat promontory that opened onto a wide terrace. The twilight weather was picture perfect and wind-free, making for a marvelous setting for Bighorn Institute's 6th annual Spring Fling with 75 guests attending.

Guests enjoyed wine while bidding on silent auction items and purchasing raffle tickets. A delicious gourmet dinner prepared by Executive Chef Jon Tice featured a shaved sprout caesar salad, organic Jidori chicken breast accompanied with fresh vegetables, pancetta and roasted red bell chimichurri and for dessert a delicious New York cheesecake with strawberry compote.

Jim and Dana Melton and Janet and Dennis Pindiak were among the attendees at Bighorn Institute's 6th annual Spring Fling on April 16, 2024, at Stone Eagle Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

As usual, institute board president Mike Rivkin was the event's emcee. Director of Operations and Biologist Aimee Byard gave guests a slideshow update on the work going on with the endangered Peninsular desert bighorn sheep at the institute.

Thirty-five collars are being monitored daily from Palm Springs to La Quinta. The population of sheep in the San Jacinto Mountains is approximately 80 adults and nine lambs. The Rancho Mirage herd numbers are approximately 130 adults and 30 lambs. In covering the three herds of bighorn between Palm Springs and La Quinta, Byard reported that populations of all three are currently healthy, and recent birth rates were generally encouraging.

Byard also noted one most welcome development, a fence in La Quinta separating sheep habitat from urban sprawl is finally in place after a ten-year struggle. More fencing is still required but this should do wonders in greatly reducing sheep mortality in that area.

Byard reported that the captive breeding and augmentation program had 140 lambs, released 127 sheep and kept two herds from disappearing. The institute studies habitat use, distribution, demographics, health, behavior, reproduction and lamb survival.

A herd of bighorn sheep graze on the South Lykken Trail in Palm Springs, Calif. on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

"What's next," Byard said, "is to continue outreach and education, conduct summer waterhole count and continue the push for La Quinta fence and guzzler." She ended with thanks to all who support their efforts.

Institute Director Jim DeForge extended his thanks to the Stone Eagle staff for their always superb preparation and meals and to Rob Blackburn, general manager, who was the host for the evening. Nods also went out to all the institute board members in attendance, including Rivkin, Randy Bynder, Danielle Cane, Sylvia Ender and Judy Sanders.

Both silent and live auctions were lively with Rivkin as auctioneer of the latter. All money raised will go to supporting the institute's 40-year long advocacy and scientific endeavors related to these remarkable animals.

The institute would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting its 6th annual Spring Fling. This year's title sponsor was Caston Inc., courtesy of James and Rebecca Malachowski. Event sponsors were Drs. Roland and Mindy Burbank, Danielle and Tom Cane, Jim and Aimee DeForge, Mike and Linda Rivkin, Kent and Dorothy Roberts and Judy Sanders. Doners were Jerry Bausman and Michelle Zoryan, Randy and Lynne Bynder, David and Kaye Cartnal, Greg Gehrich, Judith Laska, Dick and Sally Lippin, Steve and Claire Price, Grace and Dave Starkovich and Jackie Singer.

Sylvia Ender and Janet Moore were among the attendees at Bighorn Institute's 6th annual Spring Fling on April 16, 2024, at Stone Eagle Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

These sponsors and supporters, along with staff, shared several reasons to support their cause:

The organization is efficiently managed, and nearly 100% of every donation goes to helping sheep.

For a $25 donation you will be invited to member-only private hikes.

For $100 you can adopt an adorable bighorn lamb or for $150 adopt an ewe or ram. (Isn't this a wonderful gift idea for that someone special who has everything?)

You are passionate about our cause and love Bighorn sheep.

The staff would like to also thank everyone who supported Bighorn Institute's 6th annual Spring Fling and the great support shown for the sheep.

The splendid evening concluded by 7:15 pm, and guests slowly departed healthy, happy, well informed and feeling good about their contributions to saving the bighorn sheep.

Debra Zech poses with Amber and Phil Tanner at Bighorn Institute's 6th annual Spring Fling on April 16, 2024, at Stone Eagle Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Bighorn Institute is dedicated to the conservation of the world's wild sheep through research and education. To learn more, visit bighorninstitute.org or call (760) 346-7334.

