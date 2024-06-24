This Is the Biggest Mistake People Are Making When Selling Their Homes, According to an HGTV Star

When you're putting your house on the market, there are so many things to think about and consider. Should you paint any of the rooms a different color? How should you stage the entrance way? Would any flooring changes make a difference to potential buyers? Is there an easy way to increase value in the kitchen? Trying to get the highest purchase price possible can be stressful, and can actually lead to some missteps as well, if you're not careful. This brings us to the biggest mistake people make when selling their home, according to an HGTV star.



Married to Real Estate's Egypt Sherrod tells Parade what she wishes all homeowners would avoid doing when selling their house—and offers some home staging tips as well.



The Biggest Mistake People Make When Selling Their Home

The biggest mistake a homeowner can make when selling their house?



"Going online and looking at their Zestimate," Sherrod tells Parade. "That does not give you a true reflection of the value of your home."



Fortunately, she has another suggestion.



"The correct thing, and this is me putting on my real estate broker hat, is to sit down with a professional and get a true market analysis of your home—any updates you've made, anything that's outdated—so you can position it right in the market," she recommends.



An Unexpected Thing to Keep in Mind Before Setting Up a House Tour

Speaking of things to do before putting your house on the market, Sherrod recommends not only using your brainpower to make changes, but your nose as well.



"The other thing is just because you love cats, doesn't mean someone touring your home is going to love cats," she explains. "You have to neutralize the smells in your home and it's very difficult if you live in an environment where you're used to how it smells. What I would do is ask some of your friends to come and go outside and have them come in and they will tell you what does your home smell like, and then what sort of emotion does it evoke in you?"



Sherrod is big on getting your home's overall vibe corrected before setting up house tours.



"Are you ever in a room, and all of a sudden someone walks in, you don't know what it is, but you have to get to know that person?" she elaborates. "I think scent is much the same. It's a vibe, it's an energy. When you have the right fragrance, it draws you in, it makes you want to stay longer, it makes you want to take your shoes off, grab a drink and laugh and have fun. That is what our sense of smell does for us when we love something."

"For instance, in my own home, the minute I open my door, you smell Air Wick Vibrant Lavender & Waterlily Scented Oil, that's my favorite scent," she continues. "It sets the tone for the full experience. People tour homes with all of their senses."



