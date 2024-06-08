Biggest Galena Days yet brings fun, food, and festivities

GALENA, Kan. — An annual event has made its return to Kansas.

The 2024 Galena Days is in full swing this weekend in Galena and it was the biggest one yet.

It began on Thursday with live music, car shows, and the honor guard.

This year’s Galena Days had almost 65 vendors lining the parking lot in front of Galena City Hall.

21 of the 62 vendors sold hamburgers, hotdogs, BBQ, and more.

We spoke to two of those vendors who say Galena Days is the place to be.

“It means everything, this is my area. If you guys come out you guys will have a wonderful time with wonderful people,” said Christie Harding, Spring Grove Community Soup Kitchen.

“There’s a lot to see as you know from walking around. There’s a lot of booths, a lot of food, things to see, trinkets to buy, good music, carnival for the kids, bounce houses for the kids, a lot of churches and local organizations here,” said David Berry, Two Buds BBQ.

Galena Days continues until 10:00 p.m. with more live music and the crowning of the Galena Days Queen.

