Biggby Coffee now open on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering

Jun. 19—Biggby Coffee has opened its newest location in the Dayton region.

The Kettering coffee shop is located at 2061 E. Dorothy Lane in the strip mall between City Barbeque and Taco Bell.

Franchise owners Jen and Jason Howard moved to the Dayton region about five years ago from Arizona.

"We love coffee," Jen Howard said. "We've always wanted to have a coffee shop."

Now felt like the perfect time to open a coffee shop because their children are almost all out of high school. The Kettering location will be family ran with their 20-year-old son as manager, 18-year-old daughter as a shift lead and 16-year-old daughter as a barista.

"We want to set our children up for financial success," Jen Howard said. "We have some rentals. Our goal is for each to get a rental and then hopefully we will get two more Biggbys and they each will get a coffee shop too."

Jen has been a nurse for 13 years and recalled her first time trying Biggby about five years ago. She said she was having trouble finding a coffee shop in the area that was similar to Dutch Bros Coffee on the West Coast and a coworker encouraged her to give Biggby a shot.

She said it was a close match and her favorite drink is the Sweet Foam Cold Brew Avalanche.

The Kettering coffee shop officially opened its doors on June 18. To celebrate the opening, the coffee shop will have several promotions including: — Half-off "bragels" on Wednesday — A free tumbler with the purchase of a beverage on Thursday — $1 per cup sold will be donated to Shoes 4 the Shoeless

Jason Howard said they are looking forward to giving back. Each month they plan to donate to a local charity.

The coffee shop is "a safe space for people to hangout" with a lounge area, eight-top table for groups and two study pods with USB outlets and dimmable lights. They also have outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

"We loved Biggby because of their mission statement," Jen Howard said. "It's "Love People, Love Coffee" and then their moto is just be yourself, have fun, share great coffee and make friends. We thought it would be a great, positive place for the community."

In the future, they hope to open two more coffee shops in the Dayton region with their eyes on cities like Beavercreek or Centerville.

Biggby Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the coffee shop's Facebook page (@biggbycoffee2061EDorthyLnKetteringOH).