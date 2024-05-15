Big Wave Surfers Help Rescue Brazil Flood Victims

For the past two weeks, Rio Grande do Sul, a southern state of Brazil, has endured its worst flooding in 80 years. As of Wednesday, at least 149 people have been killed, more than 100 people are still missing and over 600,000 have been forced from their homes, according to the Associated Press.

In response, a group of surfers have traveled to the region with a fleet of Jet Skis to help with rescue efforts. According to Portuguese YouTube channel Barena Film & Sports, the group includes Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca, Alemao de Maresias, Italo Ferreira, Pedro Scooby, Ian Cosenza, Rodrigo Koxa, Vitor Faria, Michelle des Bouilons, Iankel Noronha, Will Santana, Felipe Cesarano, Sergio Romani, and more. They drove over 24 hours from Rio de Janeiro to reach the flooded disaster zone.

“We feel compelled to share this news, not only to show our support for our Brazilian friends and family during this difficult time, but also to highlight the efforts of great surfers in the big wave surfing community who have extended their help beyond the sport,” read the caption to Barena Film & Sports’ video documenting the rescue efforts. “The surfers not only use their Jet Skis for rescues but also utilize their social networks to raise awareness and gather support for the flood victims. Despite facing challenges such as debris in the water, which can damage the Jet Ski turbines, the group remains determined to carry out their heroic tasks.”

The footage shows not only how dire the situation is in Rio Grande do Sul, but also the great lengths to which the rescuers went to provide aid. Using Jet Skis normally seen in the lineup at Nazare, the convoy of surfers navigate flooded city streets, ferry families to dry land and rescue stranded animals.

“According to Lucas Chumbo, the current situation evokes a combination of emotions,” added Barena, “a deep melancholy at witnessing the events, yet a sense of inner peace knowing the efforts they are doing to provide assistance.”

