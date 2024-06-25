A big step: One-mile trail is part of AdventHealth Waterman/Amber Brooke Farms partnership

Amber Brooke Farms, a popular agri-tourism destination in Eustis, has partnered with AdventHealth Waterman to launch a multi-year initiative aimed at fostering community health and well-being. Key to this new partnership is a one-mile walking trail on the 55-acre farm. It offers visitors a unique way to combine outdoor activity with educational experiences.

“Our partnership with AdventHealth Waterman started when Brayonna Fulmer, AdventHealth's marketing manager, visited Amber Brooke Farms,” Amanda Clark of Amber Brooke Farms said. “Brayonna felt inspired and reached out to the farm. After that bloomed a beautiful partnership that's ‘berry’ sweet.”

Alison Atwood, co-founder of Amber Brooke Farms, shared the personal significance of the project.

“Walking has been huge for my health, especially during my recovery from cancer surgery,” she said. “I’m excited to help others go on their own personal health journey while enjoying a day at the farm.”

All about the new trail

Amber Brooke Farm is at 36111 N County Road 44A, Eustis. The trail features 10 interactive stops, each providing tips on the benefits of walking for physical and mental health, aligning the missions of both Amber Brooke Farms and AdventHealth Waterman.

The trail will be available during the farm’s operating hours. No pets or bicycles will be allowed to protect the farm’s crops.

“The core values of our farm are all about embracing the community and encouraging visitors to take charge of their health,” Brooke Hill, Amber Brooke Farms co-founder, said. “This partnership with AdventHealth, an organization focused on helping to care for our community, is a perfect fit for us.”

In addition to the walking trail, the farm’s activity pavilion will now display the AdventHealth name. AdventHealth will also sponsor year-round festivals at the farm, including the Strawberry Festival in February, Easter Festival and Blueberry Festival in April, Sweet Corn Festival in May, Fall Festival in September and October, and Winter Festival in November and December.

These events will feature health screenings, fitness activities, and opportunities to pick fresh fruits and vegetables, with some offerings provided free or at a discount.

Abel Biri, president and CEO of AdventHealth Waterman, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Amber Brooke Farms is a true hidden gem in north Lake County,” Biri said. “We believe food is medicine, and to be involved with this incredible farm throughout the year provides an ideal opportunity to highlight the benefits of whole person care for residents and visitors to our community alike.”

