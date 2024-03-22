The big spring coat guide

The clocks are yet to spring forward, but the arrival of the new season is already visible thanks to a few tell-tale sartorial signs.

Though there might still be a nip in the air, the big coat switchover is happening. The chicest A-listers have already shrugged off their winter layers and are embracing lighter weight outerwear options.

Sienna Miller caused a social media sensation when she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing a trench by cult French label, Sézane. Beige with a checked lining, the Clyde coat (£275) has since sold out five times over and currently has a waiting list of over 40,000 (yes, thousand) people.

Sienna Miller's social media frenzy-inducing appearance at Paris Fashion Week - Splash News

Beyond the trench, this season there’s a whole raft of chic spring coats to choose from, and it’s worth moving fast before the very best sell out. At John Lewis, sales of tailored jackets are up 32 per cent, while linen blazers – the ultimate spring workwear staple – are up by 55 per cent.

If the thought of retiring your woollen overcoat makes you shiver, take a tip from the style set and layer two spring coats over one another for extra warmth. Known as ‘double jacketing’ this works particularly well when a fitted style is worn underneath something more voluminous; think, a shrunken bomber worn underneath a loose-cut mac.

Don’t go reaching for a scarf though, the way to keep your neck toasty now is to drape a jumper over your shoulders. Done on the catwalks at Michael Kors, Fendi and others, this is how to give your spring coat added style kudos and beat the chill.

These are the six spring coat styles to know now.

The Classic Trench

Jerry Hall at the Chloé Paris Fashion Week show in February - Getty

It’s not just Sienna Miller who’s been giving good trench; Alexa Chung, Emma Roberts and Jerry Hall have also been demonstrating that the classic coat still has style relevance.

Arguably the most versatile lightweight layer, trenches look great worn over almost everything, from off-duty denim to sharp suiting. Plus, the below-knee length and cotton twill fabrication is ideal for fending off spring showers. Having said that, most don’t come with a hood, so you’ll want to top yours with a chic rain bonnet from L’hood.

There are lots of great trenches on the high street this season. Among the best is Mango’s double-breasted style (£99.99) which comes with all the signature hallmarks: notched collar, belted waist, tortoiseshell buttons.

For those interested in deviating from beige, John Lewis’ blue trench (£149) is an easy way to introduce colour into your everyday outfits while still keeping the overall look timeless.

From left: Mango's double-breasted, John Lewis' blue trench

The Checked Blazer

Check it out: Meg Ryan wearing a brilliant blazer in Paris - Getty

Forget 9-5 black and grey, the way to wear your blazer now is covered with a bold, colourful check. Meg Ryan wore a statement green number at the recent Loewe show to stylish effect. Royal designer Emilia Wickstead wore a more subtle take on the look to celebrate London Fashion Week’s 40th anniversary at Downing Street.

While a loud blazer may seem OTT, it’s a clever way to make your old workwear look current. Make like Ryan and style it with a pair of smart trousers and a shirt. Note how she coordinated the colours of her outfit – this tonal approach is an easy way of wearing brights.

Boden’s gingham blazer (£185) is just the piece to breathe new life into your navy slacks. Sezane’s raspberry Christie jacket (£170) would update chinos.

Get more bang for your buck and throw either over a pair of jeans and a T-shirt at the weekend.

From left: Boden's gingham blazer, Sezane's raspberry Christie jacket

The Smart Denim

Julianne Moore wore a chic Canadian Tuxedo by Alaia in New York - Getty

You don’t need me to tell you that a denim jacket is a wardrobe staple. However the casual classic looks a little different this spring. Think refined silhouettes and washes that give a more elevated appeal.

Your style reference is Julianne Moore who took the Canadian Tuxedo to new fashion heights earlier this month, when she teamed a waisted denim jacket by Alaia with matching jeans. Chunky gold jewellery gave added glam.

A celebrity budget isn’t needed to execute the look; Ganni has a great doppelganger for under £300 (£295). If top-to-toe denim is a bridge too far, try wearing it with utility trousers or a pleated midi. Alternatively Jigsaw’s denim tailored jacket (£160) will give last year’s floral dresses a new season update.

From left: Jigsaw's denim tailored jacket, Ganni's organic denim blazer

The Long Leather

Sienna strikes agai: this time in an edgy black leather trench - Getty

This season leather jackets get a sleek and sophisticated upgrade. Just ask Sienna Miller who made another standout fashion week appearance wearing an ankle-length black leather trench. With far more polish than a biker but still packing plenty of edge, this is the perfect style to amp up your everyday jeans and jumpers, or give office suits a bit of oomph.

It’s well worth spending a little more on good quality leather that will improve with age. However, while Miller’s Frame coat comes with a four-figure price tag, Reformation has a similar belted style for under £800 (£798).

If black leather feels too harsh, take the lead from French actress Juliette Binoche, who recently layered a chocolate style over heritage check tailoring. Hush’s glossy brown trench (£389) would be a stylish foil to feminine pastels.

From left: Reformation's leather trench, Hush's glossy brown trench

The Animal Print

Gossip Girl actor and social media style star Kelly Rutherford arrives at the Marine Serre show in Paris - Getty

A dose of animal print never gets boring and while a leopard-pop bag or snakey shoe will rev-up most outfits, going in heavy with an animal coat will make your existing spring pieces feel transformed.

Pick a printed coat in a neutral colourway and it couldn’t be easier to wear. Use it to add excitement to plain basics, or master a print clash and layer it over striped tops and florals. I’ll be pulling out my ancient snake motif mac from French Connection and wearing it with this season’s pleat-front trousers and loafers.

If you’re in the market for something new, Whistles’ snake coat (£549) makes a statement while still being highly wearable – just add your favourite black trousers. Channel a seventies vibe and team Rixo’s leopard Milly coat (£485) with wide jeans and ankle boots.

From left: Rixo's leopard Milly coat, Whistles' snake coat

The Bomber

Bombshell: Zoe Saldana at the Saint Laurent show in Paris - Getty

Bomber jackets have been on the fashion radar for a good few seasons, so are a safe style investment to make. While the sporty aesthetic lends itself to casual wear (consider a bomber a spring alternative to your parka) they can also give cool-factor to your smarter pieces.

Try Massimo Dutti’s suede bomber (£299) worn atop a vampy pencil skirt and heels for dinner, à la actress Zoe Saldana. Tap into the current Western mood and style it with a denim maxi skirt and long brown boots for lunch with friends.

Or take a cue from style influencer Olivia Palermo and layer a cropped bomber over a blouse and wide-legs. Marks and Spencer’s navy style (£59) works equally well belted over a midi dress for a smart/casual office look, as it would paired with luxe joggers and trainers on the school run.

From left: Marks and Spencer's navy bomber, Massimo Dutti's suede bomber