Big News! Kevin Costner Just Welcomed a New Member to His Family

Need a reason to smile? Kevin Costner is at your service!

If you didn't already know, the Yellowstone actor just recently celebrated his 69th birthday, which he honored with a sweet throwback photo. Well, it looks like he's ringing in this milestone by welcoming a new (and incredibly adorable) member to his family: A four legged friend!

Yep, Kevin has a new puppy on his hands—and you can bet that the two already look like the best of pals. 🥹 He posted the news to his Instagram account, and the photos made us instantly melt.

"Newest addition to the family," Kevin wrote on his post. "I’m already in love with this special guy."

His Instagram update consisted of three photos. The first one captured Kevin outside with shades on, leaning against his Ford truck while smiling down at the happy fella (who has white fur, short legs, and the floppiest ears!).

The second is a black-and-white still of Kevin cuddling his new furbaby while he sleeps in his arms. (Too cute.)

The third is a much-needed portrait of the the little guy, which could definitely be on the cover of any pet-related magazine!

Now all we need to know is the name of the newest addition to the Costner family—and we can't help but hope that it's something cowboy-related. 😂

