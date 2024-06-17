Our big list of how to stay cool in a North Jersey heat wave

Heads for the hills!

Or at least the pool.

A heat wave is upon us, and it's time to figure out how to cool off.

For some, that might be finding a table at a restaurant so cold and dark that you'll need a sweater. For others, it might mean renting a kayak or a paddleboat to get out on the water. For still others, it could be a simple as sitting quietly by a fountain.

Over the years, we've written about lots of ways to keep cool in a heat wave, including where to get takeout and how to cook without heating up the kitchen. We thought it would be nice to roundup all of those stories here.

So sit — hopefully in your air-conditioned home — and take in our advice. But let us dole out one more piece of it first: Some of these stories are from our archive, so please call ahead to make sure nothing's changed before you head out to cool off.

Glenn Jovellanos, of Maywood, wipes the sweat from his body at the Saddle River County Park - Otto C. Pehle Area in Saddle Brook, N.J. on Monday July 20, 2020.

For emergency relief, here's a look at cooling centers in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Please call to check hours before heading to these centers. Cool off here: The government can help: Cooling centers where you can find relief.

A woman is shown in a lake, at Darlington County Park, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Mahwah.

Whether you are just looking to float and relax, or you are up for a little bit of daring fun, here are some options to keep cool. Splashdown here: Looking to cool off? Here are five places you can swim in North Jersey this summer.

Sharky's Wings and Raw Bar on Highland avenue.

As temperatures are on the rise in New Jersey, alfresco dining may seem like punishment, rather than a delightful summer experience. Weather this oppressive can only be combated by hiding out in the air-condition-chilled, dimly lit, cold-beer-pouring local bars and steakhouses. Here are a few chilly havens to help you survive the heatwave. Take your sweater: 6 cold, dark North Jersey restaurants where you can beat the heat

Kodi enjoys the pool with the fire hydrant sprinkler at the Glen Rock Dog Park

Heat used to bring people outside — to congregate, not only at the park or the seashore, but also to city stoops, where they sat chatting with their neighbors and fanning themselves. And every conversation began the same way. "Hot enough for you?" Grab your handheld fan: How did people survive heat waves before air conditioning? It wasn't pretty

Problem: It's too, too hot to cook. Solution: Restaurants. Get thee out to an air-conditioned restaurant where someone else is willing to cook, serve and clean up so you don't have to. (This story is from 2022 and since it published, The Smoking Crab & Seafood Co. in Paterson has closed.) Pick up your fork: Too hot to cook? These new North Jersey restaurants will do it for you

With a hat-tip to Cole Porter, when the thermometer goes way up and the temperature is sizzling hot — it's no time to be slaving over the stove. Here are 10 suggestions for keeping it cool in the kitchen. Step away from the oven: Another summer heat wave is coming. Here are 10 ways to stay cool in the kitchen.

Water can be more than a necessity. It can be an art. Swimming pools? Meh. A hole, with a plank at one end. Likewise the Atlantic Ocean. It comes in, it goes out. But a fountain? That's water raised to the level of a symphony. Spilling out of concrete bowls! Cascading over artificial rocks and rills! Trickling over bronze lily pads! Shooting into the sky like a geyser, or dribbling from the mouth of a marble cupid! Who doesn't love a fountain? Lily pads and Cupids, right this way: In summer, what's better — or wetter — than a fountain? Our favorites in NJ

From crabbing on cruises to hydrobiking across Lake Hopatcong, there is plenty to do this summer on the water, and with the hot weather this summer, it’s more tempting than ever. (The Famous Hot Dog Man has since closed.) Take the plunge: Splash, swim or sail: Here are places to get out on the water in NJ this summer Another option, with whale watching!: Get out on the water this summer

North Jersey is set to scorch, with temperatures forecast in the high-90s through the week. With a heat wave looming over the the region, it's more important than ever to find ways to stay cool. Take our advice: How to stay cool as a heat wave hits North Jersey, from cooling centers to swimming spots

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How to stay cool in a heat wave: Our big list for NJ