Big Brother America’s Favorite Player: The Most Popular BB25 Houseguest Revealed

If you’re a fan of the show but haven’t had a chance to catch up on the latest results, you might be wondering who was awarded Big Brother America’s favorite player. We got you. Big Brother is CBS’ reality TV competition show following a group of contestants, known as houseguests, as they live together in a specially constructed house isolated from the outside world and compete for a $500,000 to $750,000 cash prize.

The name of the series, which is based on the original Dutch reality TV show of the same name, is inspired by the character Big Brother George Orwell’s 1949 book, Nineteen Eighty-Four. Unlike other reality TV shows, housemates on Big Brother are continually monitored throughout their time in the house by live television cameras and personal audio microphones. Viewers at home can watch the contestants 24/7 via the Big Brother live feeds, which show what’s happening in the house days before they air on TV, which means everything they say is captured.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, but as superfans know almost all spoilers—including who won Head of Household, who the nominees are, and who won the Veto—are revealed on the live feeds.

Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, America Lopez, Cirie Fields, and Felicia Cannon made up the first six members of the Big Brother season 25 jury. They were joined by one more member—either Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, or Bowie Jane—was eliminated during the two-hour, live season finale on November 9, 2023.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season finale, Cory (evicted week 11) said the best thing about being on the Jury was the privacy. “For me, it’s definitely the no cameras. I mean, I’m a person who really appreciates my privacy and wants to have time alone. And in the Big Brother house, even when you do have time alone, that time alone is shared with the thousands watching live feeds from the cameras. So not having that, I feel like I can finally take a breath, and I just can’t overstate how amazing that’s been.”

Blue, who was evicted in week 12, said: “I personally love being in the jury house. I feel like I’m on a vacation. I can say whatever I want. There are no cameras. Me and the other jury members can actually talk the talk now — no game talk, no paranoia. So I personally love that aspect that I could be my true authentic self in here without any of the strategy.”

Meanwhile, Cameron said: “The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house, I’d have to say — it’s like a mini-vacation. I get to catch up on little rests, there’s a nice pool, hot tub, plenty of food. There’s a home theater. I mean, this place is just terrible. It’s the worst place there is to hang out and rest. So yeah, the best thing about hanging out in the jury house is definitely the rest and relaxation.”

While the jury gets to pick the Big Brother 25 winner, Big Brother’s America’s Favorite Player is awarded to the houseguest voted most popular by the viewers. The winner receives a cash prize, this year it’s $50,000. The recipient of this title varies from season to season and is dependent on the audience’s votes. Historically, some of the winners of America’s Favorite Player in various seasons include beloved houseguests like Janelle Pierzina, Da’Vonne Rogers, Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, and Cody Calafiore.

Big Brother America’s Favorite Player

Big Brother America’s Favorite Player was Cameron Hardin, taking home the $50,000 prize money, while the runners-up were Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz. “I am speechless, thank you so much,” Cameron, 34, said during the live season finale on Thursday, November 9.

According to Gold Derby’s survey of more than 70,000 viewers, Matt Klotz and Cameron were essentially tied, with the Deaflympics champion having 37.22 percent of the vote, while the stay-at-home dad is nipping at his heels at 37.05 percent support.

Finalists Jag Bains, Matt Klotz and Bowie Jane made Big Brother history when they entered the house in August—in more ways than one. Bowie was the first Australian to compete in the US series; Matt was the series’ first deaf housemate; and Jag made it as Big Brother‘s first Sikh houseguest.

BB host Julie Chen Moonves explained to Entertainment Weekly the strengths and weaknesses of each final housemate. Jag’s strength is “his resume! 7 POV wins?! He broke a new record. His weakness is that people in the jury may have respect for his comp skills, but do they by and large feel deep love or affection for him? Some are angry with him because they could never trust him,” she said.

“Matt’s biggest strength is his social game. He is beloved by pretty much everyone. His weakness is trusting Jag too much and following what Jag wants. Plus, his number of wins are the lowest of the final 3,” while Bowie’s “strength is her 3 HOH wins, and they were all recent so they are fresh in the minds of the jurors. Her weakness is that she has no bonds with any of the jurors. No one there is close with her.”

Having a diverse collection of people entering the Big Brother house was important to Moonves, who told Entertainment Weekly in another interview that she hopes it’s a trend that continues. “Look how long Felicia and Cirie have lasted. I mean, they’re going to be in at least the final six. And one of them will be in at least the final five if not taking it all the way. We used to have one older person, who was middle-aged plus, maybe every other season along with a bunch of young hotties,” she said.

The 25th season of Big Brother was the longest season ever, with the final three houseguests spending 100 consecutive days in the house. The first twist of the season came during the first episode, when BB alumni Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande sneaked into the house to unleash their “Time Laser”, which opened up a multiverse within the house.

