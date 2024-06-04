Big Bog State Recreation Area to host variety of events in June

Jun. 3—WASKISH — Here's a look at the upcoming events that will be held in June at Big Bog State Recreation Area.

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 8: Boglands Uncovered: Exploring Nature's Mysterious Wetlands. Step onto the bog boardwalk and immerse yourself in the serene beauty of one of nature's most captivating landscapes on this guided tour.

This expedition offers an opportunity to venture into the heart of a pristine bog ecosystem. During the program, the naturalist will share fascinating insights into the unique flora and fauna that call this ecosystem home.

The boardwalk is wide and flat and is one mile long. Expect to walk a total of two miles. Be prepared for warm temperatures if it is sunny. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Meet by the picnic shelter at the Northern Unit.

1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8: Fur Detectives. Bears and beavers and wolves, oh my! Attendees will meet at the campground and use their best detective skills to find out what kinds of animals our furs came from and learn more about these Minnesota animals.

Meet in the campground next to the shower building. If it rains, the program will be in the Visitor Center.

11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 22: Feathered Friends: Birdwatching for Beginners. This delightful nature program is designed for those eager to explore the avian wonders that surround us every day. Join our park naturalists as they introduce you to the basics of birdwatching, common bird identification and how to use binoculars.

After the presentation, the group will go for a walk to practice their skills and look for birds. This program is geared toward ages 6 and older. Dress for the weather because part of the program will be outside. Meet in the Visitor Center.

1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22: Outstanding Owls. Enter the realm of silent flight and piercing eyes in this captivating program as attendees explore the world of these special birds of prey.

This presentation will shed light on the lives of these nocturnal hunters, uncovering the secrets behind their silent flight, acute senses and remarkable adaptations. Meet in the Visitor Center.

Those who need accommodations should contact Christa at

christa.drake@state.mn.us

or

(218) 308-2328

two weeks before the event.