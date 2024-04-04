Big bites for National Burrito Day: Here's five places to celebrate with deals

Every day is a national food holiday, but Thursday will be all wrapped up in the burrito.

The handheld concoctions are convenient, versatile and the possibilities are nearly endless because you can stuff them to your heart's and stomach's desire.

To help you celebrate National Burrito Day designated on April 4, here is a list of five establishments nearby that are partaking in the festivities.

Burrito Boarder

2065 W. Pensacola St.

Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burrito Boarder is celebrating big this year with blue Burrito Boarder margaritas for $2.99 and live music from bands; Mutual Friends, Curly Q and Counterfeit Stereo, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you purchase a burrito, you also receive a free burrito coupon that you can use for another visit.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle has an online Burrito Vault game, playable on April 2 and April 3, for a chance to win free burritos for a year and a BOGO burrito deal, redeemable on April 4, which is National Burrito Day.

699 W. Gaines St.; 1498 Apalachee Pkwy; 1801 W. Tennessee St.; 3425 Thomasville Road..

Hours on Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chipotle is offering reward members $0 delivery with the code DELIVER when ordered from Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and the Chipotle app at participating locations. The offer is valid with a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order and isn’t valid on catering, Burritos by the Box orders or third-party delivery.

Maria Maria Homemade Mexican Cuisine and Bakery

Maria Maria features lots of family recipes and a killer guacamole for starters.

1304 N. Monroe St.

Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Maria Maria Homemade Mexican Cuisine and Bakery has recently implemented a Thursday burrito special just in time for the holiday. Every Thursday the restaurant offers an exclusive discount where you get $2 off your burrito order.

Moe's Southwest Grill

A Moe's Southwest Grill employee bags up a carry-out order Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Moe's Southwest Grill has six locations in Tallahassee, click here for info.

Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moe's Southwest Grill is offering a BOGO deal where you can buy one burrito or bowl and receive another burrito or bowl of equal or lesser value on the house (add-ons, extras, premium proteins, taxes, fees, and catering excluded). The offer is not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery.

Surcheros Fresh Mex

Toasted burritos from the menu of Surcheros Fresh Mex which is planning to open in Tallahassee in September.

1817 Thomasville Road.; 800 Ocala Road..

Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Surcheros Fresh Mex is offering a Carnitas burrito special this week served with unlimited chips, salsa and a regular drink.

▶Got a Burrito Day special? Email Kyla at ksanford@tallahassee.com

Kyla A Sanford covers dining and entertainment for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ksanford@tallahassee.com. New restaurant opening up, special deals, or events coming up? Let me know!

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Five Tallahassee restaurants celebrating for National Burrito Day