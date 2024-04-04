Big bites for National Burrito Day: Here's five places to celebrate with deals
Every day is a national food holiday, but Thursday will be all wrapped up in the burrito.
The handheld concoctions are convenient, versatile and the possibilities are nearly endless because you can stuff them to your heart's and stomach's desire.
To help you celebrate National Burrito Day designated on April 4, here is a list of five establishments nearby that are partaking in the festivities.
Burrito Boarder
2065 W. Pensacola St.
Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burrito Boarder is celebrating big this year with blue Burrito Boarder margaritas for $2.99 and live music from bands; Mutual Friends, Curly Q and Counterfeit Stereo, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you purchase a burrito, you also receive a free burrito coupon that you can use for another visit.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
699 W. Gaines St.; 1498 Apalachee Pkwy; 1801 W. Tennessee St.; 3425 Thomasville Road..
Hours on Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Chipotle is offering reward members $0 delivery with the code DELIVER when ordered from Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and the Chipotle app at participating locations. The offer is valid with a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order and isn’t valid on catering, Burritos by the Box orders or third-party delivery.
Maria Maria Homemade Mexican Cuisine and Bakery
1304 N. Monroe St.
Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Maria Maria Homemade Mexican Cuisine and Bakery has recently implemented a Thursday burrito special just in time for the holiday. Every Thursday the restaurant offers an exclusive discount where you get $2 off your burrito order.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill has six locations in Tallahassee, click here for info.
Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Moe's Southwest Grill is offering a BOGO deal where you can buy one burrito or bowl and receive another burrito or bowl of equal or lesser value on the house (add-ons, extras, premium proteins, taxes, fees, and catering excluded). The offer is not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery.
Surcheros Fresh Mex
1817 Thomasville Road.; 800 Ocala Road..
Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Surcheros Fresh Mex is offering a Carnitas burrito special this week served with unlimited chips, salsa and a regular drink.
▶Got a Burrito Day special? Email Kyla at ksanford@tallahassee.com
Kyla A Sanford covers dining and entertainment for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ksanford@tallahassee.com. New restaurant opening up, special deals, or events coming up? Let me know!
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Five Tallahassee restaurants celebrating for National Burrito Day