Beyoncé shares rare selfie with her kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir ahead of 'Renaissance' release

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is teasing fans with never-before-seen photos of her family.

The singer, 40, published an adorable selfie on her website showing herself in bed with her little ones: Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5, all shared with husband Jay-Z.

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she wrote alongside the photo, before giving another sweet shout-out to her husband: "A special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

The star also shared an old photo of her young mom Tina Knowles and her late uncle, a gay man who died of AIDS whom she credits as one of the inspirations for the album.

"A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny,” she wrote. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you."

She added, "To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

When describing the creative process, the singer described Renaissance as being the first of three parts recorded over a span of "three years during the pandemic."

“A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she said of the process. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Though fans around the world are itching to hear more music following the success of the first single off the album, "Break My Soul," it's not the first time they've heard Beyoncé speak eloquently about the album's muse.

During the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, the singer broke down when she opened up about losing her Uncle Johnny to AIDS-related causes.

Describing him as “the most fabulous gay man I have ever met," she said, "He lived his truth and was brave and unapologetic at a time when this country wasn't as accepting."

“Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived. I'm hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely," she continued. “To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take to Red Lobster is your human right.”

