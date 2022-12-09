Stop everything: Beyonce's favorite lipstick is on sale for $3 — it's 70% off

Start preparing your own acceptance speech for all the compliments you'll receive when you start treating your lips the Bey Way. (Photo: Getty)

It seems as though the search for a quality long-lasting lipstick is endless. Thankfully, we know a few tips and tricks from industry insiders like Beyonce's longtime makeup artist, Sir John. He revealed that L'Oreal's Paris Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain is his go-to for his makeup clients like Queen Bey. He uses this especially in red carpet situations when he needs the look to last through the night. Thanks to a truly incredible deal, select shades are down to $3 on Amazon right now!

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Makeup Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain in I Create $9 $12 Save $3 A lightweight lippie that pairs the color impact of a lipstick with the soft texture of a stain. This flattering neutral pinky-nude is the exact shade that Sir John loves using on Beyonce. $9 at Amazon

Beyond the amazing 70% off sale price, the formula is what truly sets it apart from similar lipsticks on the market. It's a liquid lip stain that delivers the high impact of a super-pigmented lipstick with the lightweight feel of a stain. It lasts for hours on end with no need for reapplication.

"When I know I’m not going to see my client again, and I know there’s going to be no touch-up and they’re going to put something on and go, this is my jam," he said. It comes with a precision-tip applicator that makes application a breeze, too.

With 20 colors to choose from, you're sure to find your next signature shade. With prices this good, you might as well try them all, right?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

