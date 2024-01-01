Beyoncé Sprinkled a Bit of Mean Girls Into Her Clueless -Inspired Miniskirt Look

Beyoncé

Beyoncé went full Cher Horowitz this holiday season—with a dash of Regina George.

On New Year's Eve, the 42-year-old megastar snuck one more holiday look onto her Instagram grid before the official start of 2024. Posing in front of a highly decorated Christmas tree, Beyoncé channeled two other '90s icons in a silvery version of the plaid skirt sets worn by Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in the 1995 teen classic, Clueless.

To misquote Shawn Mendes, “It's giving Cher.” Just like the film's protagonist, Beyoncé—who has been rocking platinum blonde hair since late November—topped off her look with all-white accessories, pairing the 'fit with a pair of alabaster flats, sunglasses, and a dainty handbag.

, 7599upg, upgraded © Paramount/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

However, instead of pairing her preppy skirt and blazer combo with a cardigan and knee-high socks, Beyoncé opted for a sheer white bustier with exposed boning, giving the entire look a bit more sex-appeal. “Clueless but make it Renaissance,” one fan commented on the caption-less post.

As for jewelry, Beyoncé was forced to choose between a few sparkling finishing touches. In most of the pics, the “Alien Superstar” singer wore a chainlink earpiece with a large teardrop stone. However, she replaced that piece with a teardrop diamond necklace in slide five.

But wait, there's more. If you look closely, you'll see that Beyoncé infused a bit of Christmas whimsy into her preppy holiday fair. While Beyoncé appears to be rocking a classic holiday red-tipped manicure from afar, slide seven reveals an adorable Santa hat painted on her thumb.

Instagram/@beyonce

This could be a stretch, but my movie buff brain immediately thought of the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene in the original Mean Girls, especially given Beyoncé's strapless bustier, which feels more aligned with Regina George than Cher.

MEAN GIRLS, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, 2004, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

What do you think? Maybe I'm totally buggin'.

Originally Appeared on Glamour