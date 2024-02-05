Beyoncé Snuck Into the 2024 Grammys in an Unsubtle White Hat and Bedazzled Leather Shorts Suit

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Technically, Beyoncé was just a guest at the 2024 Grammys. She wasn't there to win or perform. She has 32 Grammys sitting on a shelf at home already. This year, she was just on hand to watch her rapper husband Jay-Z accept the Dr. Dre global impact award. But the icon couldn't help but look like a headlining act in rhinestone cowgirl mega-glam courtesy of Louis Vuitton's rodeo-inspired fall 2024 menswear collection.

Queen Bey skipped the red carpet in favor of sneaking right into the ceremony with husband and daughter in tow, so pictures of the full look are scarce. The look hinges on a white ten-gallon hat and a black-and-silver checker print suit jacket layered a white collared shirt and matching studded shorts cinched with a black YSL belt. A sleek platinum blonde blowout and red manicure pulled it all together.

Ahead of the awards show, comedian and Grammys show host Trevor Noah promised Beyoncé would be attending. I'll admit I had my doubts after she was notably absent from the red carpet, but footage of Queen Bey dancing and clapping along to Fantasia's performance confirmed she was in the audience. Jay-Z, meanwhile, used his acceptance speech to speak frankly about his love-hate relationship with the Grammys while 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy stood on stage.

