Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is bringing out Hollywood's hottest stars. Here’s who was spotted in LA, so far

Beyoncé brought her Renaissance Tour to Los Angeles and plenty of celebrities have already flocked to SoFi Stadium to see the superstar live.

On the first of three nights, the “Crazy In Love” singer had concert-goers donning head-to-toe chrome ensembles per the performer’s request on her official website, which asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” from Aug. 23 through Sept. 22 as her birthday wish and to mark Virgo season.

Among the array of celebrities in attendance was Pedro Pascal, who was spotted having a great time in Club Renaissance and caught on camera clapping along to the music by Sarah Paulson in an Instagram video.

For night two, Issa Rae, who was also in the audience the night before, returned with her crew and uploaded videos of her belting along to Beyoncé's biggest hits from the Club Renaissance section.

Beyoncé will also perform at the stadium for her third and final night on Sept. 4. Check out all the celebs who attended the first two LA stops of the Renaissance Tour.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ellis Ross followed Beyoncé’s wardrobe request to a T for night one of her LA stops, donning a silver sequin halter minidress. She modeled her outfit in a series of photos on Instagram, showing the dress in action as she danced in several of the frames. In the caption, she cited the singer’s birthday wish, writing, “she said wear silver.”

In another video on Instagram, Ellis Ross shared a moment from Beyoncé’s song “Energy” in which the crowd is challenged to remain quiet after she sings the lines, “Look around, everybody on mute.” Ellis Ross excelled at the challenge, writing, “I muted y’all!”

However, not everyone in the crowd followed the challenge, with many from the crowd screaming and cheering for the singer. Issa Rae, who was also in attendance, shared her disappointment with the crowd, writing in the comments, “We gotta do better night 2. I’m disgusted.”

Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child group-mate Kelly Rowland got the chrome memo for the Renaissance Tour. She showed off a series of photos on Instagram Sept. 1, posing in a pair of metallic silver pants, a corset and an off-the-shoulder puffer jacket. She simply captioned the post the hashtag “#renaissance.”

In another Instagram post, she showed off the process of getting ready, including hair and makeup, which resulted in a smokey silver look.

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade stunned at the Renaissance Tour in a silver mesh maxi dress, donning a silver bikini underneath. She showed off her look on Instagram, posting several videos and photos modeling for her followers. In the caption, she wrote, “This is a reminder, in case you needed it.”

Gabrielle Union takes a selfie at Beyonce's LA concert. (@gabunion on Instagram)

Dwyane Wade

While Dwyane Wade didn’t follow Beyoncé’s dress code for the evening, donning an orange baseball hat and matching shorts along with a white sweatshirt, he did share videos from the concert on his Instagram story, including another vantage point of her performance of “Energy.”

He also shared a story of the crowd signing “Love On Top,” writing on the story, “Queen (bee emoji) Night 1.”

Dwyane Wade shared a photo of the crowd at Beyonce's LA concert. (@dwyanewade on Instagram)

Issa Rae

For night one, the “Barbie” star rocked a metallic two-piece set, wearing a silver crop top and matching mini skirt along with a pair of coordinating heels. She modeled the look on her Instagram, shimmying for the camera to show off the metallic ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, “Yoncé Chrome” alongside the disco ball emoji.

Rae revealed she had plans to see the show twice, sharing her group’s coordinating silver outfits on her Instagram story and writing “Night 1 of 2," above it.

Issa Rae poses in a mirror selfie for Beyonce's LA concert. (@issarae on Instagram)

The "Insecure" star donned another two-piece silver outfit for her night two look. She posted a funny clip of a friend fanning herself as she quoted "Beyoncé's "Heated" to her Instagram story.

She showed off more of her sparkly ensemble in a few other posts as she posed next to her night two crew and sang the lyrics to "Virgo's Groove."

Issa Rae attends night two of Beyonce's Los Angeles concerts (@issarae on Instagram)

Although she looked happy backstage at the concert with her friends, she seemed disappointed that Beyoncé's mute challenge was not successful for the second LA performance. "Night 2 no. we still didn't," she captioned a clip of Beyoncé singing "Energy."

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer made the Renaissance Tour a family affair! In an Instagram post, Keke reflected on her night at the concert, writing, “I had so much fun with my family at Beyoncé’s concert. She’s truly an icon and the performer of a millennium!! We left inspired and elated.”

The “Nope” star showed off her ensemble in another post, posing in her black leather strapless minidress paired with a bedazzled denim jacket. She followed Beyoncé’s dress code by donning a silver choker, silver nails and silver streaks in her hair, describing herself as a “Renaissance Woman” in the caption.

Kris Jenner

Though Kris Jenner didn’t share any posts of her own from the Renaissance Tour, she was spotted in the back of a video shared on Offset’s Instagram story. In the clip, Offset, Jenner and several other concert goers were following the moves to the “Electric Slide.”

Offset and Kris Jenner do the

Sofia Vergara

The “Modern Family” star attended the Renaissance Tour with a group, which included her niece, Claudia Vergara, and Claudia Soare, also known as Norvina, and stylist Charlene Roxborough-Konsker.

She shared a series of posts on Instagram capturing moments from the spectacular evening, including a video of the actor dancing along to the song “Cuff It” and another video showing off her moves while she had a snack.

On her Instagram story, Vergara shared a photo with Norvina from their seats, each posing with one arm in the air as they showed off their ensembles.

Sofia Vergara attends night one of Beyonce's LA concerts. (@sofiavergara on Instagram)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Vergara wasn’t the only “Modern Family” star in the house at SoFi Stadium Friday night. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, were in the crowd at the Renaissance Tour. The actor shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram, along with a video of Beyoncé performing “Formation.”

“@beyonce with my bey bey,” he wrote in the caption.

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel herself had a blast at SoFi Stadium, wearing a disco cowboy hat to the concert, reminiscent of the hat Beyoncé wore in her tour announcement.

Brie Larson takes a selfie in a sparkly hat at Beyonce's LA concert. (@brielarson on Instagram)

Brie Larson shared her excitement for the evening in another post, snapping a picture of Beyoncé on stage alongside the message, “@sofi you made my dreams come true.”

Brie Larson snaps a picture of Beyonce performing at her LA concert. (@brielarson on Instagram)

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Instagram post was full of special moments from the Renaissance Tour. She shared a series of snaps and videos on Instagram from the evening, starting her post off with a selfie posing with her friend, Kelly Sawyer, the co-CEO of Baby2Baby, both wearing matching beaded cowboy hats.

Though Alba's videos had no sound, she captured multiple moments of Beyoncé’s performance and her stunning ensembles, including her shimmering silver bodysuit paired with a floor length pink fur coat.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez enjoyed night two of the LA Renaissance Tour with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie, and friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a selfie to her Instagram story of Gracie sitting between her and Peltz at the concert.

Selena Gomez attends Beyonce's LA concert (@selenagomez on Instagram)

The 10-year-old followed the silver theme and donned a glittery cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Gomez simply wore a white t-shirt and Peltz sported an all-black ensemble with silver eyeshadow.

In her final Instagram story from the night, Gomez smiled while watching Gracie, Beckham and Peltz sing "Love On Top."

Selena Gomez attends Beyonce's LA concert (@selenagomez on Instagram)

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown and wife and actor Ryan Michelle Bathé were fashionably late to the show, but they made it just in time to see Queen Bey take the stage.

The "This Is Us" star shared a selfie on Instagram of the couple after they made their way to their seats. Bathé wore a sparkly silver camisole and matching hoops in the snap.

"Did we miss the opening act…? Yes! But did we make it? Hell yeah?! Is we outchea?! You best believe it! Is we 'bout to get turnt?! #NoDoubt AboutIt!!!" he captioned the photo. He also added the hashtag "#BeyTime."

Ben Platt

Ben Platt and fiancé Noah Galvin complemented each other by both rocking metallic cowboy hats and silver eye makeup in a photo uploaded to the "Theater Camp" star's Instagram story.

"Round 1 @Beyonce," Platt wrote above the photo.

Ben Platt attends the Beyonce concert in Los Angeles. (@benplatt on Instagram)

In a second post, he captured Beyoncé performing "Break My Soul" and praised her for being the "greatest alive."

Ben Platt snaps a shot of Beyonce singing. (@bensplatt on Instagram)

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey sparkled like a disco ball in the crowd. She posted photos to Instagram of her wearing a strapless, shimmery top, silver hoop earrings and sunglasses as the rest of the concert-goers filled the stadium.

"Yonce yonce," the "Outer Banks" star captioned the slideshow.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose shared a glimpse of her outfit before the concert began on her Instagram story and asked fans to guess where she was headed. She sang along to "Heated" and tossed her head back and forth as the tassels on her silver hat swayed from side to side.

Ariana Debose shows off her outfit before the Beyoncé concert. (@arianadebose on Instagram)

In another snap, the Oscar-winner posed with a hand on top of her hat, revealing her bedazzled tank top. She looked entranced watching Beyoncé make her grand entrance.

For her final post, DeBose danced and mouthed the words to "Energy." "She did not disappoint!" she wrote beneath the clip.

Ariana DeBose shows Beyoncé performing in Los Angeles. (@arianadebose on Instagram)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com