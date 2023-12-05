Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Is Absolutely Crushing It RN



The BeyHive is taking over movie theaters, eager to see their queen, Beyoncé on the big screen in her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The documentary, released in theaters on Dec. 1, gives fans a look inside how the star performer prepared for her six month-long Renaissance World Tour. The concert movie—her second—welcomed 900,000 fans during its first weekend in theaters, per Deadline.

The film's debut comes just two months after Beyoncé finished up that tour. And during that time, she definitely made quite a bit of money from her many, many performances. The average price of a ticket for her last tour was around $207–and much higher for floor seats, according to Marketplace . I think it's safe to say Renaissance has been a blockbuster success for the superstar.

But this isn’t the first time in the “Break My Soul” singer’s career that she has raked in the cash. So... Asking for a friend here: What is Beyoncé’s net worth and how did she make all that money? Women's Health has the full breakdown for you:

How much has she made off of Renaissance?

The Renaissance album reportedly sold over 330,000 album units and peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 list in its first week . “ Break My Soul, ” the album’s lead single, was also the first of Beyoncé’s songs to top Billboard’s flagship singles chart since “ Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) ” in 2008, according to the New York Times . The song also currently has close to 400 million streams on Spotify.

Renaissance momentarily held the record for the most-streamed album in a day on the streaming platform, with 43.25 million streams (but that was later beat by Midnights by Taylor Swift), per Mashable.

Beyoncé has made about $13 million from the Renaissance album alone, since it debuted in 2022, making her Spotify’s most-streamed album by a female artist on its release, per Business Insider. Renaissance went platinum at the end of November 2022, and sold over 1 million units, according to the Recording Industry Association of America . And there’s still no word on the second and third parts of Renaissance , but maybe she’ll do another surprise drop soon.

Then, of course, the Renaissance World Tour was a huge success for the superstar, too. She earned more than $579 million worldwide, and entertained 2.7 million fans across 56 dates in 39 cities, according to Variety . Plus, while it isn’t technically a part of the Renaissance era, Queen B made an estimated $24 million off of her Dubai performance at the end of January 2023, per CNBC. The singer reportedly also stayed in the Atlantic The Royal’s most luxurious suit–which cost $100,000 per night.

And finally, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, has already had an impressive 900,000 fans during its opening weekend. The film debuted in 2,539 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to 94 international territories, a ccording to Billboard . Deadline reports that the 32-time Grammy winner accumulated $95 million during the film's opening weekend, despite a notoriously slow time of year for the box office.

The Renaissance vinyl is available for $45 on her site (which sold 47,500 copies during its release week ), the CD is available for $13, and the digital version is $10. She's also selling tons of other Renaissance related merchandise.

What about her other albums?

Beyoncé’s best-selling album to date is I Am Sasha Fierce, which was released in 2008, according to BestSellingAlbums . The singer’s album has sold over 9 million copies. And just a few days ago, Spotify posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the album has surpassed 3.5 billion streams on its platform. Sheesh!

Lemonade , released in April 2016, had the biggest week in music units and sales of 2016, selling 653,000 units in a week, per Time . According to Forbes , this album is actually her most successful release, followed closely behind by her self-titled album Beyoncé , which sold 617,000 units in its first week.





From June 2016 to June 2017, Lemonade raked in a total of $105 million (and that was two months ~after~ Lemonade dropped), per CelebrityNetWorth .

How much did she make with Destiny’s Child?



Okay, let's back up for a second. As you probably remember, Beyoncé got her start as part of a mega-popular group called Destiny’s Child. The group of four dropped its first album way back in 1998 and it was a huge success. Destiny’s Child ended up paring down to a trio, while continuing to churn out hits like “ Say My Name ,” “ Independent Women Pt. 1 ,” and “ Jumpin’ Jumpin’ ."

It’s hard to put an exact number on how much Bey made during her time with Destiny’s Child, especially since she had to split her earnings with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, but the group sold over 50 million records, won two Grammy awards, and was nominated for nine in total, so…it's safe to say they ~probably~ made quite a pretty penny for their work.

Of course, Beyoncé went solo in 2003 and never looked back.

How much did she make in her acting roles?

She really does it all. Aside from her music, she's also been an actress. And although Beyoncé hasn’t acted in a while, she’s been in plenty of movies throughout her career, including Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, Obsessed, The Lion King, and even Austin Powers.

Unfortunately, her movie salary info has been kept under wraps—womp womp. That said, Vulture reports that she raked in $60 million for three projects with Netflix (including her film Homecoming, which provided a deep-dive into Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance.

How much does she make on tour these days?

Beyoncé makes some serious coin on tour. In 2014, her On the Run tour with hubby Jay-Z grossed $95 million, according to Billboard , and her On the Run II tour made $250 million. Her 2016 Formation World Tour made a whopping $256 million, per Complex , but her Renaissance World Tour just smashed those numbers, coming in at $579 million.

The Renaissance tour was her first time on the road since 2016, and it did not disappoint (monetarily or emotionally).

What endorsements has Beyoncé done?

Beyoncé has worked with plenty of big-name brands like Armani and Tommy Hilfiger, but more recently, she's worked with Pepsi, who gave her $50 million for endorsing their products, per Billboard.

In 2021, Beyoncé and Jay-Z partnered with Tiffany for its "About Love" campaign. It’s not confirmed how much the couple made in total from the deal, but Beyoncé wore a $30 million necklace in the ad campaign. And, while details of the deal haven’t been disclosed, you’d better believe they did well for themselves in negotiations for this partnership.

Beyoncé’s tour partnered with Citi Entertainment for her tour ticket sales . The exact amount the singer made from this deal is unknown, but credit card endorsements are probably pretty hefty .

And what about her fragrance line?

Yep. Beyoncé also has her won business ventures, from fragrances to real estate investments. Her entire fragrance line (Beyoncé Heat and Beyoncé Pulse, to name a few) has generated more than $500 million in revenue over the past decade, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A few weeks after her tour ended, Beyoncé revealed the name of her new perfume, Cé Noir. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Beyoncé Parfums presents CÉ NOIR. Pre-order now on parfum.beyonce.com for shipping in November and in time for the holidays.”

“It’s finally here after years of work. I wanted something to be monolithic, and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy,” Beyoncé said in another unboxing video while spraying on the new scent. “I actually sprayed this during the show a few times —gotta keep it fresh”



How much is Beyoncé's real estate worth?

Beyoncé broke the Internet yet again this year after she and her famous hubby, Jay-Z bought *the* most expensive private residence sold in California: A Malibu mansion that cost $200 million, according to Vanity Fair. The 300 square foot beauty was originally designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and used to belong to Bill Bell Jr., who was heir to a soap opera fortune, per VF.

Of course, that's not the only property in her back pocket. Beyoncé also owns several (multi-million dollar) homes with husband Jay-Z in New York City, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, according to House Digest.

In 2017, the couple bought an East Hampton estate for $26 million, per StreetEasy . That same year, they also bought a new 30,000 square foot Bel-Air home for $88 million, The Los Angeles Times reported. It apparently has not two, not three, but four outdoor swimming pools. Oh, and a basketball court.

And to add the cherry on top, the couple owns a $4 million dollar private island in the Bahamas.

What is Jay-Z's net worth?

Beyoncé's husband is worth a whopping $2 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth. This year, the celeb's net worth rocketed up after he sold half of his 50% share in D'Usse cognac to Bacardi, bringing him from $1.3 billion to $2 billion, the outlet reported.

What is her total net worth?

Beyoncé’s net worth is $540 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Together with Jay-Z, the couple have a combined net worth of $2.54 billion (with a B!). That is a lot of money to go around.

Celebrity Net Worth lists them as the fifth richest couple in the world.

What is Blue Ivy's net worth?

Yep, even her kid is worth a lot of dough. As of 2021, Beyoncé’s eldest child, Blue Ivy, is reportedly the richest child in the United States. Her net worth is also reportedly around $720 million–most likely because of her parents.

However, the 11-year-old did enter Billboard ’s Hot 100 chart with “ Brown Skin Girl ” and is among the youngest artists to win a Grammy award for the song’s music video . She also may have gotten a cut of her mom’s $24 million for her appearance in Dubai .

