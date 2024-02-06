Was Beyoncé’s Grammys look a clue for her next album? Here’s what fans are saying

Members of the BeyHive are convinced that “Renaissance Act 2” is finally on its way.

When Beyoncé first announced the arrival of her Grammy-winning album “Renaissance” in July 2022, she referred to the LP as an “Act 1” in an open letter to her fans posted on her website. She also revealed that the album was part of a “three-act project.”

Since then, fans have been anticipating the next act and its release date. Some thought her documentary, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which arrived in theaters in December, would be the second act. But the film appeared to accompany “Renaissance Act 1” and possibly serve as the final chapter of part one.

Now fans are theorizing that Beyoncé has turned the page and already dropped a hint about the next act during her appearance at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4 to support husband Jay-Z, who received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Cameras panned to Beyoncé throughout Jay-Z’s speech and showed her wearing a wide-brimmed white cowboy hat, a black beaded jacket and matching skirt, a statement Louis Vuitton belt and a ribbon tie. She stood in the crowd while her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, stood next to Jay-Z on stage wearing a glamorous white gown.

Members of the BeyHive suggested on X that Beyoncé’s unique look was an Easter egg for her upcoming new music and sound.

“Beyoncé exits the disco [act i] with a country [act ii] hat on…,” one fan tweeted and included a cowboy emoji.

Another agreed with the theory and cheered, “Beyoncé wearing a cowboy hat to the Grammys…. ACT TWO ANNOUNCEMENT.”

It wouldn’t be a shock if Beyoncé decided to release a country album. The music icon has dabbled in multiple genres throughout her career and her song “Daddy Lessons,” from her 2016 album “Lemonade,” featured The Chicks.

As the new LP rumors swirled, one fan posted a Spotify link for “Daddy Lessons” and said, “This song is the reason why so many people want a country album from Beyoncé.”

This song is the reason why so many people want a country album from Beyoncé



Another fan thought Beyonce’s platinum hair, which she debuted at the Los Angeles premiere for the “Renaissance” film in November, was a clear sign that her “Renaissance” era will continue.

“Beyoncé still in this silver hair. act 2 coming soon,” the X user said.

One BeyHive member pointed out that Beyoncé’s website also contained some more clues. After the 2024 Grammys, multiple photos of the “Church Girl” singer were uploaded to her website, highlighting details of her outfit. In some snaps, she donned matching studded pants instead of a skirt and had a diamond grill in her mouth.

The fan also noticed that in one particular picture further down, Beyoncé held up a peace sign, which could represent “Act 2.”

“ACT 2 IS COMING GET UPPP,” they wrote.

Fans patiently waited six years after “Lemonade” for the release of “Renaissance.” Hopefully, these possible cryptic clues from Beyoncé are a sign that more music is coming sooner than expected.

