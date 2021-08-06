Beyoncé Is Dropping a Rodeo-Themed Ivy Park Collection - So, Giddy Up!

On the heels of her latest Flex swimwear collection, Beyoncé is launching a new rodeo-themed lineup for Ivy Park x Adidas on Aug. 19, and the sneak peek has us like "Giddy up!". Queen Bey rolled out a teaser for the denim-filled collection on Instagram Friday afternoon making it a very happy Friday indeed. We got a glimpse of the 58-piece Western-inspired looks, featuring a denim bodysuit, breakaway denim track pants, cow-printed activewear separates, and even denim chaps, so, yeah, we're pretty excited. Like other Ivy Park drops, this one, too, will be available in inclusive sizing from XXXS to 4XL, and priced from $25 to $200.

Check out the full video for a glimpse of what's to come, and mark your calendars so you're ready when it rolls out on adidas.com later this month.